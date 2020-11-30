Wealdstone boss Brennan insists they were blown away early on at Notts County

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists they were blown away in the early stages of the 3-0 defeat to Notts County but was pleased they remained competitive.

Goals from Enzio Boldewijn, Elijah Sam and Jimmy Knowles sealed the three points for Neal Ardley’s men as they moved up to sixth in the league table while the Stones remain fifth.

“The first 20 minutes we were blown away, I thought they were outstanding, but I did feel we done well to stay in the game,” Brennan said.

“We had an unbelievable opportunity right before half-time and we know at 2-0 that it’s a dangerous score line.

“In the second-half we were really competitive against a team with the aim of getting promoted.”

The boss did admit it was tough making the trip up north on a Friday evening after finishing work with a number of injuries in the squad as well.

Although he refused to take anything away from Notts County.

“It was very difficult for us to go there on a Friday night, as all our lads were in work on Friday, coaches, teachers, sale representatives, BT engineers, so it was tough.

“It would be difficult for us to go there on a Saturday, but to have to go on a Friday was a bit of bad luck.

“We’ve got too many injuries in the group now to key players, we need our key players back, but all in all I was proud of our performance and I thought we stayed in it for the majority of it.

“We obviously conceded late, but we have to give Notts County credit as they’re a really good team with really good players.

“We’ve got to take our medicine and move onto the next game.”