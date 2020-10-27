Wealdstone could be without Efete and Smith for Kings Lynn Town clash

Wealdstone defender Michee Efete in action against Hayes (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone could potentially be without Michee Efete and Conor Smith for their clash against Kings Lynn Town this evening as they both face fitness tests.

Wealdstone players huddle together (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone players huddle together (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Full-back Efete, 23, has been instrumental so far and played in every fixture while midfielder Smith is also an ever-present this campaign.

Boss Dean Brennan will face some tricky decisions as Michael Phillips also remains sidelined while Charlie Wakefield will be suspended.

“Michee Efete and Conor Smith are both being assessed then we’ll find out if they’re going to be fit for the game, but both are 50/50 at the moment in time,” Brennan admitted.

“It’s a massive game for us,” the boss added. “Kings Lynn are a very good side, really technical team, everybody wants the ball at all times.

“They’re really good on the eye, so it’s going to be a tough game. We both have a lot to gain from this game, we could go six points ahead of them this early in the campaign, or they can come back to us.

“We’re aiming to get a certain amount of points and these are the sort of fights we need to be picking. It’s us and Kings Lynn.

“It’s going to be a good test, we’re both champions, and both have very similar styles and I’m expecting this game to be more like the Wrexham game.

“I don’t think Kings Lynn are as direct as Chesterfield, I think it’s going to be a good game, and I can guarantee you that as we’ll try pass the ball and so will they.”

The boss knows Kings Lynn have a strong squad and he even revealed he is a big fan of striker Adam Marriott.

“They’ve got a young group, a few experienced players, but some good young players. A couple on loan from Norwich.

“Adam Marriott I know a lot about, I’ve tried to sign him many of times, when he was back in the Southern League for Cambridge City.”