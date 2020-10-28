Wealdstone boss Brennan ‘proud’ of players after third consecutive win

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is ‘proud’ of his players as they made it three consecutive victories in the National League with a 3-2 win over Kings Lynn Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone striker Danny Parish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel)

A hat-trick from Danny Parish guided the Stones to the three points at the Walks – despite a brace from the hosts Kairo Mitchell in an entertaining game.

That win moves Wealdstone up to sixth in the National League table after just six matches played which is outstanding for the newly-promoted part-time outfit.

“We play entertaining football, we’re involved in entertaining games, but to win three games on the bounce at this level after six games and have a 10 point return is fantastic from this group of players,” Brennan said.

“I’m just proud of us, to win three games on the bounce, a part-time team in this division is great.

“I’ve had such a long day at work, I started at 5.30am, and I’m up against early tomorrow and no doubt Stuart Maynard is the same.

“All of us are the same, all the players, we’ve got taxi drivers and everything in that room. This will build morale.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “I thought we showed character, quality, and played slightly differently. We played more direct, obviously that’s just the way the opponent plays us, but they made a good tactical change at half-time where they play a box in midfield.

“They had two sitting and two ahead of it, so we had to change our style, and we went 4-4-2 from 4-3-3, but this is what you’re going to get in this league as there is good managers all over.

“People will make good tactical changes and they all have good players, but overall it was a good game, and I’m delighted to end with a victory.”

The boss heaped praise on striker Parish for his superb display in his first start for the Stones and believes watching the level has helped him asses it.

“I’m delighted for Danny, it’s always good when goal scorers get goals, and his finishes were great. The first one was a poachers goal, the second one a poachers goal, and then the third one is a rebound from a penalty.

“All his goals were in the six yard box, we know he’s a poacher, and he still has to mature as a player defensively but I’m sure that will come the more minutes he gets.

“I think it was good for Danny to watch the level a little bit, he’s come on in a few games, and made a good impact away at Yeovil Town.

“We went a little bit more defensive against the bigger clubs, Wrexham and Chesterfield, but I thought Danny had an excellent performance like all of the players.”