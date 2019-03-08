Wealdstone boss keen to play dynamic style

Newly-appointed Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is eager to play attacking football and entertain the supporters.

Wealdstone have appointed former Hemel Hempstead Town boss Dean Brennan as their new manager (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Wealdstone have appointed former Hemel Hempstead Town boss Dean Brennan as their new manager (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The former Hemel Hempstead boss has already starting altering the Stones squad ahead of the 2019/20 National League South campaign.

The Grosvenor Vale club had been without a manager since parting company with Bobby Wilkinson earlier this month for 'non-footballing reasons' until handing the job to the 38-year-old Brennan last week.

And the Irishman has moved to bring in forward Reece Beckles-Richards from Wingate & Finchley as his first new signing.

The 23-year-old Beckles-Richards will join the likes of goalkeeper Jonathan North, defenders Jake Sheppard, Connor Stevens and Jerome Okimo, as well as midfielder Daniel Green, who had already agreed to return to the Stones.

"It's a big football club, it's got some fantastic support, and we really believe in Rory and the board, as well as everything they want going forward," Brennan said.

"We have been chatting to plenty of players, recruiting is a big part of what we do, we believe that if you have good players and you create a good environment and get everyone in it together - you can create success.

"We want the right players to earn the right to do what they're good at, we don't bring in a dribbler to tackle, we bring them in to dribble.

"We like to play dynamic attacking football and win the ball back as high up the pitch as we can.

"We'll be here to entertain but first and foremost we've got to win football matches."

A number of other players have also departed the club since the new manager's arrival and Wilkinson's departure, including the likes of Godfrey Poku, Rhys Tyler, Simon Mensah and Jeffrey Monakana.

More signings and departures are expected in the coming weeks as the new management team plan for the campaign.

Stones have already organised two pre-season friendly fixtures as they take on Evo-Stik League South side Hitchin Town on Saturday, July 13 at Top Field Stadium.

The Stones will then welcome League Two outfit Colchester United to Grovesnor Vale on Tuesday, July 16.