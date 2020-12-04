Wealdstone boss Brennan is eager to get the substitute ruling altered to prevent injuries

Wealdstone striker Ross Lafayette in action against Sutton United (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan reveals he is unsure how to get the ball rolling on changing the National League substitute ruling but knows he wants some action taken to help player safety.

The Stones have an amounting injury list which other teams have already gone through or are currently in the National League this season due to the delayed start to the campaign and the jam-packed fixture list.

The boss is desperate for things to change to allow clubs to ease the strain on players and prevent anymore muscular injuries.

“I don’t know how we go about making that change, but we need help, at our level if we’re seen as an elite level – the EFL have led by example,” Brennan admitted

“At the minute we’ve got six players injured and five of them are muscle injuries, and we’ve got lads that have come back now that had muscle injuries as well, and it’s just volume of games in such a short space of time with it being a cramped season.

“Alex Dyer is back, Connor Stevens is obviously long-term, Ross Lafayette is out, Dan Wishart is out, Danny Parish is out, Jacob Mendy and Moses Emmanuel are also both out and all of them are muscle injuries so it’s frustrating.

“Most of them are key players for our team but it’s an unbelievable opportunity for some of the players who haven’t been played like a Jerome Slew, Charlee Hughes, Kundai Benyu or a Charlie Wakefield to make an impact.”

Wealdstone did however manager to bring in goalkeeper Stuart Moore in mid-week ahead of their 2-1 defeat to leaders Torquay United after losing loanee shot-stopper Harry Isted as he was recalled by his parent club Luton Town.

“Every contact I have I contacted to say I need a goalkeeper, Stuart Moore was on our list, but he’s based in Blackpool with his family and he was training with Salford City.

“We reached out, got hold of him and his agent, and he was keen to come and play as he hasn’t played since last season.

“I think it’s a good deal for us as a football club as he’s a good goalkeeper for this division and probably a League Two goalkeeper.

“The only worry was him being rusty but he had a really good debut for us against Torquay United.”