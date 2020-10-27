Wealdstone boss Brennan slammed mentality in FA Cup defeat

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has slammed his sides mentality in their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Hayes & Yeading United on the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealdstone winger Charlie Wakefield shown red against Hayes (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone winger Charlie Wakefield shown red against Hayes (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Goals from Francis Amartey and substitute Omar Rowe secured progress into the first round for Southern League Premier South side against 10 men Stones after Charlie Wakefield was sent off at Grosvenor Vale.

“I think our mentality was poor, our quality was really poor in the final third, and I think refereeing decisions definitely didn’t go our way,” Brennan said.

“Put all of that together, it’s a recipe for defeat and a giant killing in this division.

“I warned everyone in the programme notes, I warned everyone in training, you have to be at it and our running statistics are down in that game so there is no one else to blame but ourselves.

Wealdstone striker Danny Parrish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone striker Danny Parrish on the ball (Pic: Jon Taffel)

“We’re all disappointed from the weekend, it’s very frustrating performance, and a more frustrating result.

You may also want to watch:

“Full credit to Hayes, I’m routing for them, really good people there in Hughesy (Paul Hughes), (Peter) Holmes, Ritchie (Hanlon) and Clarky (Clark Jenner) all good guys that I’ve know for a long time.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes I’m afraid, we’ve got to lick our wounds, and we’re looking to bounce back.”

Striker Danny Parrish looked lively as he came off the bench and the boss is confident in his current squad but knows the former Maldon striker as well Jerome Slew have to take their chances.

“He would have if he scored,” he chuckled. “Slewy had two great chances, he should have scored and that would have made a game of it.

“We’ve got a decent group of players, we’re always looking to strengthen and upgrade, and we’ll see what selection we go with.”

Wealdstone also welcomed back defender Connor Stevens for the match which was one positive for the former Hemel Hempstead manager.

“It’s great to have Connor back, obviously a bit rusty as he’s been out a long time, almost six weeks but the only way we’re going to get him fit is by playing him.

“It gives more balance to our defence, we played with two lefties against Chesterfield, but Connor will get up to speed quickly as he’s a fit lad, very determined, and professional.”