Wealdstone boss Brennan is looking forward to facing close friends in FA Cup tie

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is looking forward to coming up against two of his best friends in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Stones welcome Hayes & Yeading to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday for a fourth qualifying round tie and the boss admitted it’s a special draw for him personally.

The Irishman played and lived with assistant manager Peter Holmes while he is also good friends with manager Paul Hughes, so no doubt there is bragging rights up for grabs.

“It’s a great competition, obviously we wish we could have our supporters there to back us, but what a draw to be fair,” Brennan said.

“Two of my best friends manage there. Peter Holmes I’ve known since I was 17, and we lived together for two years when we played for Luton Town and Paul Hughes is a great friend of mine as well and I’ve known him for about 20 years.

“We’ve sent players to them over the years and had friendlies with them, so it’s going to be an interesting task, as you’re going up against close friends but it’s a good draw for us as we’re at home.

“No matter who we got it was important to be at home, we’ll see how it goes, but there is a lot of personal stuff riding on that game.”

The winner of tie will not early get their name in the hat for the next round but also bag £9,375 in prize money to boost their finances during this tough period with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, while the losers will still walk away with £3,125 for club coffers.

“It’s an unbelievable competition and over the years I’ve had really good success in it, it’s going to be a tough tie as you need the luck in the cup, you really do,” said Brennan.

“I’ve been involved in some games where we have been brilliant, but lost 1-0 and their goalkeeper is man of the match, or you have a sending off.

“Anything can happen and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Wealdstone will be full of confidence after picking up their first win in the National League since April 1988 when they beat AFC Wrexham 4-3 on Saturday.

Goals from Charlie Wakefield, Jacob Mendy, Alex Dyer and Michee Efete secured the Stones first league win of the new campaign at Grosevnor Vale as they adjust to the new level.