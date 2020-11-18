Wealdstone boss Brennan insists Eastleigh defeat is not the end of the world
PUBLISHED: 11:14 18 November 2020
Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists it’s not the end of the world as their five game winning streak was brought to a halt as they suffer a narrow 2-0 defeat away to Eastleigh in the National League.
A 67th minute goal from Cavanagh Miley and a late striker from Sam Smart sealed the three points for the Spitfires against the Stones at the Silverlake Stadium.
“I wouldn’t say bad night at the office, they’re a good team, I thought first-half we were on top but didn’t score,” Brennan said.
“We were stronger, not totally dominate, we spoke at half-time and felt they’d come out stronger, they pushed their wing-backs higher, they got a press our back four.
“We gave the ball away sloppy five minutes into the half and I thought they ended up being stronger than us in the second-half.
“It was a good win for Eastleigh, a defeat for us, but not the end of the world.”
