Wealdstone boss Brennan insists Eastleigh defeat is not the end of the world

PUBLISHED: 11:14 18 November 2020

Jerome Okimo of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Jerome Okimo of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists it’s not the end of the world as their five game winning streak was brought to a halt as they suffer a narrow 2-0 defeat away to Eastleigh in the National League.

A 67th minute goal from Cavanagh Miley and a late striker from Sam Smart sealed the three points for the Spitfires against the Stones at the Silverlake Stadium.

“I wouldn’t say bad night at the office, they’re a good team, I thought first-half we were on top but didn’t score,” Brennan said.

“We were stronger, not totally dominate, we spoke at half-time and felt they’d come out stronger, they pushed their wing-backs higher, they got a press our back four.

“We gave the ball away sloppy five minutes into the half and I thought they ended up being stronger than us in the second-half.

“It was a good win for Eastleigh, a defeat for us, but not the end of the world.”

