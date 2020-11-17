Wealdstone boss Brennan expecting an entertaining clash with Eastleigh

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is expecting an entertaining test against fellow in-form outfit Eastleigh this evening in the National League.

The Stones will travel away to the Silverlake Stadium as they look to extend their good run of fortunes having won their last five league matches.

Although the boss knows this will be another tough test and praised the work of opposition manager Ben Strevens.

“We’re looking forward to the game against Eastleigh, obviously their game was called off at half-time on Saturday, which is frustrating for them as they looked like they were going to go on to win the game as they were on the front foot,” Brennan said.

“They’re a good side, I watched them against Bromley a few weeks ago, Ben Strevens has done a great job.

“They’ve a nice blend of youth and experience, they’ve got some really good young players, and then they’ve got three or four really experienced players.

“They’re attack minded and we’re attack minded, so I think we’ll be in for an entertaining game.”

“We’re one of the smallest profile clubs in the division, Eastleigh are seasoned in the division, and Sutton are seasoned in the division.

“There is no easy games, whether you’re playing top of the table or bottom, it can change so quickly as well as just like you’ve won five games on the bounce you could lose five games on the bounce at this level.”

Stones currently sit second after eight league fixtures since their promotion to the National League and Brennan is delighted with his side’s efforts so far.

“We’re delighted for our supporters, it gives them something to cheer about, and the players have been outstanding in all the league games,” he said.

“It’s only the FA Cup game where we let ourselves down, other than that we’ve been outstanding, and the effort has been a different gear.

“The work ethic and togetherness has been brilliant, we’ve played some good football, and scored some good goals in that period.

“Like I’ve said before I’d like us to keep more clean sheets, which we’ve done in the last two games, but all in all we’re delighted as 16 points in eight games is outstanding at this level.

“We’re not going to rest on our laurels we have another tough week ahead, Eastleigh and then at home to Sutton on Saturday.

“Both big games, they keep coming thick and fast, and we’re just enjoying the ride.”