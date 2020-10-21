Wealdstone boss Brennan wishes they could be sharing special moments with fans

Wealdstone striker Moses Emmanuel finds the back of the net against Chesterfield

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan says they miss their faithful supporters sharing big moments at Grosvenor Vale like the 3-2 defeat over Chesterfield.

Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy after finding the back of the net

A Moses Emmanuel double and a Jacob Mendy rocket secured the three points for Dean Brennan’s men despite a late scare as Tom Denton grabbed his second of the match in the dying stages.

That victory made it back-to-backs wins in the National League for Brennan’s men to take them up to ninth in the league table.

“Great game again, I hope all our supporters were tuning into it, it was a great game but we’re missing our fans really in here with us to have such great moments like tonight (Tuesday),” Brennan admitted.

“For us to beat clubs like Chesterfield, we’re little old Wealdstone, and they’re a league club let’s be honest.

Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis picks out a cross against Chesterfield

“They were tough to handle, very physical, big, strong and they changed their formation a lot and we gave away a penalty in the first minute.

“It had everything, loads of drama, loads of goals but I thought our character when we went 1-0 down in the first minute was outstanding.

“To go back up and play the way we wanted to play, we didn’t change the way we wanted to play, we passed the ball well and overloaded in wide areas.”

“I thought Dennon (Lewis), Mo (Moses Emmanuel), and Jacob Mendy down the left side were outstanding, so it was a fantastic performance from all the players.

“We had to defend there at the end, our hearts stopped as Tom Denton is such a handful, I think he’s got five goals against me in two games as when I was Billericay manager he scored a hat-trick against us in the FA Cup.

“They’re an experienced team, but I’m just really proud of my players.”

Emmanuel came back into the starting line-up for the match and grabbed two goals in the space of two minutes after originally going 1-0 down.

Boss Brennan has admitted Emmanuel and Ross Lafayette who was dropped to the bench will both be crucial this campaign.

“I’m going to rotate him and Ross (Lafayette), there is different horses for different courses, Mo is intelligent and wants to get into the six yard box. Ross has got great experience, plays with his back to goal more, and I thought he did great when he came on.

“They’re both top players for me and great characters in the changing room, real leaders, and they lead by example.”

The former Hemel Hempstead boss Brennan also lauded the performances of left-back Mendy who has netted two stunners in the last two games.

“Mendy is a top player, we’ve done well to tie him down on a two-year contract, I’ve always believed in the kid. He has fantastic ability, defensively excellent one-on-one, and he’s a young lad with a bright future in the game.”