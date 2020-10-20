Video

Wealdstone boss Brennan expecting a ‘physical’ test against Chesterfield

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is expecting a physical tough encounter with big spenders Chesterfield this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealdstone in action against Wrexham (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone in action against Wrexham (Pic: Jon Taffel)

The Stones will welcome the former Football League club to Grosvenor Vale this evening (7.45pm) as they look to build on their 4-3 win over AFC Wrexham on Saturday.

But the boss knows yet again it will prove to be a different challenge to the ones they’ve encountered already this campaign.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re a big physical side, well organised and very experienced side with no real kids within their ranks,” Brennan said.

“They’ve got a real big physical aspect to their game and the Tuesday night games are going to be the ones that challenge us the most.

“Lads are in work while Chesterfield will train and then travel down, so I think that does give you a slight advantage, and to be honest with you these sort of games are free games for us as Chesterfield are expected to be near the top end of this division.

“Like I said last week like against Stockport, these aren’t the fights we can be picking, but we have to be competitive and make sure we play on the front foot.

“We will continue to play the way we try to play which is attack minded.”

The former Hemel Hempstead manager knows they must shut down long balls and crosses into the box as Chesterfield pose a big threat through target man Tom Denton.

You may also want to watch:

“Tom (Denton) is someone you have to stop the supply to him, he feeds off crosses, and feeds off diagonal balls so it’s our tactical to make sure we stop every cross we can and whenever we can. “We’re not going to stop them all, but we don’t want to give away cheap fouls, as he’s a real handful.

“That will be front line, midfield and full-backs job to stop crossing coming in.”

Defender Jack Cawley could be set to make his first start for the club with Michael Phillips and Conor Stevens both doubts for the contest.

“Michael Phillips won’t be available for selection, Conor Stevens has an abscess, and we were hoping to have Conor back available for selection.

“We don’t think we’ll have him either, so that’s a bit frustrating to be honest.”

Wealdstone also revealed Dan Wishart is not carrying an injury at present and is just being kept out of the team by good performances from players that share his natural positions.

“Jacob Mendy has been outstanding, we’ve got Dennos Lewis, Jerome Slew, they’ve been outstanding and they’re keeping Dan out of the team.

“It’s up to him when he gets the opportunity to make sure that he is ready, keep his fitness levels topped up, but I just think Mendy has been top class.”

They’ve also had no luck in the loan market as of yet but are eagerly awaiting the news of funding that may be able to boost the club going forward.

“We’ve enquired for two players that have both been rejected as they’re in and around the first-team at Championship clubs at the moment. “It’s a difficult market for us and we’re trying to find out about finances and what kind of funding we’re going to get from this lottery fund.

“That’s important to the football club and how we pay the players we’ve already got. We’ll keep searching and looking.”