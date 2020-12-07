Wealdstone boss Brennan felt it was two points dropped at Barnet

Wealdstone's Dennon Lewis in action at Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan felt it was two points dropped as they played out a goalless draw with rivals Barnet in the National League on the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealdstone's Michael Phillips goes up for a header against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone's Michael Phillips goes up for a header against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel)

The Stones were agonisingly close to scoring in the fourth minute of play as Dean Parrett rifled a fierce strike on target, but the Bees goalkeeper Scott Loach pulled off a fantastic reaction save to deny the visitors taking the lead.

Charlie Wakefield and Dennon Lewis both then went close before half-time along with a penalty shout before Barnet went close to nicking the points in the dying stages.

“Upon reflection of the game I think we should have won, we should have definitely been in the lead at half-time, I thought we had the clearest penalty you’re ever going to see. It was a clear handball where a player raised his hand above his head,” Brennan said.

“I know they missed a great chance late for them to perhaps snatch it and they’ll be aggreived by that, but the form they were in and the place they’re in isn’t a great place, so I felt It was a good opportunity for us to win.

Wealdstone defender Michee Efete heading for goal at Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone defender Michee Efete heading for goal at Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel)

You may also want to watch:

“Some of the lads who haven’t had a lot of game time got some, but realistically we missed some of our key players, and that is probably what cost us getting the victory.

“We missed some great chances, we should have done better, when I looked at the chance count I think we had five and they had two.

“For me it was two points dropped to be honest with you.”

The boss was keen to praise Barnet’s goalkeeper Loach but felt his side should have taken one of their chances.

“He was probably man of the match I’d say with the saves he made for them, it was a strong performance.

“Dean Parrett had a great chance, Dennon Lewis went through one-on-one, Charlie Wakefield had a glorious chance – we should have scored.

“We respect the point, every point we gain in this division gets us closer to our points target, and now we have to move on.”