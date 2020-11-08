Search

Wealdstone boss Brennan believes his side showed grit against Altrincham

PUBLISHED: 12:27 08 November 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan looks on (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone made it four consecutive victories in the National League as they sealed a narrow 1-0 win over strugglers Altrincham at Grosvenor Vale.

Moses Emmanuel’s rebounded effort in the 66th minute was the decider as he earnt the Stones another three points to move them up to third in the league table.

That was much to the delight of manager Dean Brennan whose side were also due to face Halifax Town away from home last night (Tuesday) before then hosting Dover Athletic on Saturday.

“It’s our first clean sheet of the campaign, Altrincham are a very good side, very good in possession, very good at rotating and a very well coached team,” Brennan said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, we showed a lot of grit, and we tried to play out from the back ourselves – very similar to them.

“It wasn’t working as well as we would have liked so we put Rosco (Ross Lafayette) on and went more direct. I thought that was the difference in the game.”

