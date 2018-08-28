Wealdstone aim to keep rolling on against Billericay

Mike Percival wants Wealdstone to keep their recent resurgence going when they host Billericay Town in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Stones have enjoyed a fine start to 2019 and are yet to be beaten in five outings in the league.

That run will be put to the test on Saturday, though, by a Blues outfit who have experienced pros such as Alan Julian and Jake Howells in their ranks.

But after securing a 2-0 success at high-flying Woking last Saturday, assistant manager Percival revealed confidence was high in the Wealdstone camp.

Percival told the club website: “We’re taking things one game at a time and what last week did was continue the run and continue the momentum.

“What we’re hoping that win does is also give us some belief. The manager has spoken about needing to go to a big team in this league and get a result to really push our season on.

“We stuck to the plan last weekend and dominated the game. Even when we went down to 10 men, they went more and more direct, but we were very comfortable.”

Away to Woking last week, Wealdstone produced a brilliant performance to win away from home.

Stones took the lead in the 11th minute at Kingfield when Tarryn Allarakhia, on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Crawley Town, netted.

The Grosvenor Vale doubled their lead 11 minutes later when dangerous forward David Pratt found the target.

Though unable to add to their lead, Wealdstone maintained a measure of control throughout the game and Percival was thrilled with the success.

“If we’d have been 4-0 up at half-time, I don’t think that would have been an injustice to us,” he added.

“Woking couldn’t live with our movement and every time we got into their final third, we looked dangerous.

“It helps when you have a powerful midfield behind you, like we had on Saturday with Godfrey Poku, Simon Mensah and Christian Smith.

“From start to finish, it was an absolute masterclass and to go to Woking and dominate like we did showed what this team can do.”