Wealdstone begin pre-season as Billy Clifford departs

Welling's defensive wall rises to block a Billy Clifford free-kick for Wealdstone (pic Dave Budden) (C)2019 davebudden photography, all rights reserved

Wealdstone have begun their pre-season preparations as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Bedfont Sports in their first friendly.

Goals from new signings Danny Parish and Charlee Hughes, as well as Michee Efete, overpowered the Eagles despite Connor Tomlinson’s consolation goal.

The Stones will now host Colchester United at Grovesnor Vale on Saturday for a third match after meeting with Luton Town in midweek as they look to be ready for life in the National League.

The club also confirmed that Billy Clifford has departed the club and joined National League South side Havant & Waterlooville.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed for the Stones in July 2019 and made 37 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and making 12 assists.

Clifford won his first National League South winners medal and was selected in the National League South Team of the season.