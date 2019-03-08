Search

Wealdstone beat Brentford B team in final pre-season friendly

PUBLISHED: 10:30 29 July 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Archant

Pre-season: Wealdstone 2 Brentford B 0

A brace from striker Ross Lafayette was enough to give Wealdstone a home victory over a Brentford B team in their final game of pre-season.

The Stones took the lead in the 32nd minute when goalkeeper Joe Ringer's clearance found Danny Green, who then played through Lafayette to shoot across Nathan Shepperd into the bottom corner.

Dean Brennan's side were close to doubling their lead just after the hour mark when Sanchez Watt picked up the ball on the edge of the box but his effort went wide of the goal.

New signing Billy Clifford also went close after Lafayette flicked the ball on but Simon Andersson was equal to his lobbed effort.

The Stones eventually found a second in the 84th minute when Dennon Lewis' cross found Lafayette in the box who had no trouble converting the chance.

Wealdstone begin their 2019/20 National League South campaign against Dartford at home on Saturday.

