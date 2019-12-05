Stones boss Brennan is full of praise for Bath rival Gill ahead of top of the table tie

Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media) Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan was full of praise for Bath City boss Jerry Gill ahead of their clash this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media) Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media)

The Stones head to Twerton Park on Saturday to take on The Romans in a National League South clash.

Brennan's side sit at the summit while Bath are in fifth place after an impressive surge in form in recent weeks.

"They're flying, they're a well coached team, and Jerry is a really good young manager as well," Brennan said.

"They've got good rotation in how they play, they sometimes change their formation, and sometimes they'll play 3-4-3, 3-5-2, or 4-3-3, which they played on Saturday.

"I watched a little bit of them yesterday. He can be very adaptable, he's an excellent coach and they're a young side."

Bath are six games unbeaten at home in the league and the former Hemel Hempstead boss knows it will be a tough test.

"They've really got going in the last six weeks and have been excellent, their form is strong, and it's a tough place to go," he added.

You may also want to watch:

"It's one of those really difficult places to go, it's a challenge we're looking forward to and it's going to be a really good game.

"It's a top-of-the-table clash and these are the sort of games you want to be involved in."

Brennan says his message to his players will be to not lose this clash as they sit six points clear at the top.

"I think what's important when you go into these sorts of games especially away from home is that we don't get beat," he said.

"We need to have a lot of steel about us, clean sheets are the key, I've barked on about them over previous weeks.

"We've got to make sure our aim first and foremost is to get a zero next to our name, it's not always that easy, it's easy to talk about, but doing it is much harder.

"It's going to be a good game and the message from myself to the players will be we've got to make sure we don't get beat.

"We want to win the game, we'll see how it pans out, and we'll play the way we always play. It will be interesting to see how Jerry sets his team up against us."

Wealdstone go into the clash on the back of a 6-2 win over Hayes & Yeading in the Middlesex Senior Cup after a 3-0 league win over Concord Rangers last weekend.