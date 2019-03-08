Wealdstone apppoint Brennan as new boss

Stones had been without a manager since parting company with Bobby Wilkinson earlier this month

The Vanarama National League South club had been without a manager since parting company with Bobby Wilkinson earlier this month.

In appointing Brennan, the Grosvenor Vale club have selected a manager with plenty of experience in the league with the 38-year-old having also previously been in charge of Hemel Hempstead Town.

Brennan has signed a two-year deal with his new club and will be joined by assistant manager Stuart Maynard, who is a former Wealdstone player.

Brennan told the club website: "We can't wait to get started, there's so much potential at this club and there's a clear desire and determination to be successful.

"The players we've retained provide an excellent starting point to build a competitive team that the club and its supporters can be proud of."

Wealdstone will hope for a long and successful period under Brennan's stewardship.