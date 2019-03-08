Search

Wealdstone apppoint Brennan as new boss

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 May 2019

Wealdstone have appointed former Hemel Hempstead Town boss Dean Brennan as their new manager (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone have appointed former Hemel Hempstead Town boss Dean Brennan as their new manager (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stones had been without a manager since parting company with Bobby Wilkinson earlier this month

Wealdstone have appointed former Billericay Town boss Dean Brennan as their new manager.

The Vanarama National League South club had been without a manager since parting company with Bobby Wilkinson earlier this month.

In appointing Brennan, the Grosvenor Vale club have selected a manager with plenty of experience in the league with the 38-year-old having also previously been in charge of Hemel Hempstead Town.

Brennan has signed a two-year deal with his new club and will be joined by assistant manager Stuart Maynard, who is a former Wealdstone player.

Brennan told the club website: "We can't wait to get started, there's so much potential at this club and there's a clear desire and determination to be successful.

"The players we've retained provide an excellent starting point to build a competitive team that the club and its supporters can be proud of."

Wealdstone will hope for a long and successful period under Brennan's stewardship.

