Wealdstone bring in Hughes, Wishart and Parish as they look to strengthen squad

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dan Wishart of Forest Green Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wealdstone have moved quickly to snap up three new additions as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new challenge of the National League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manager Dean Brennan has brought in experienced versatile Dan Wishart and the young strike duo of Charlee Hughes and Danny Parish from Maldon & Tiptree after impressive seasons.

Wishart, 28, was born in Hillingdon and is a versatile left-sided player, comfortable playing at left full-back, wing-back or as a forward winger.

The physical left-footer has gained two promotions in his career, winning the National League South with Sutton United in 2016 before securing promotion to League Two with Forest Green Rovers in the following season.

Wishart returned to Gander Green Lane for a second spell at Sutton United in 2018 following a season in League Two, then moved to Maidstone United during the 2018/19 season.

He began the 2019/20 season as a full-back and impressed as a winger, where he was then deployed in a more advanced role for the rest of the season at Gallagher Stadium.

Wishart netted seven goals in the National League South during 2019/20, including a consolation goal against the Stones back in August 2019 and helped Maidstone to the second round of the FA Cup.

You may also want to watch:

“Dan [Wishart] is a local lad and is a player that fits the way we want to play. We are delighted Dan has decided to join us,” Brennan said.

Hughes, 24, scored 29 goals for the Jammers in the 2019/20 season and helped Maldon & Tiptree gain a 14-point lead at the top of the Isthmian North Division before the season was declared null and void.

Hughes was a key component for Maldon & Tiptree’s incredible FA Cup run, which saw the Jammers win at Leyton Orient in the first round proper before defeat against Newport County.

The target-man also had a notable season in 2018/19 with Isthmian North Division side Brentwood Town, where he netted 20 goals.

“It’s a club I definitely want to be part of and involved with, I can’t wait to get started.”

Parish, 21, scored 30 goals for the Jammers in the 2019/20 season and helped Maldon & Tiptree gain a 14-point lead at the top of the Isthmian North Division before the season was declared null and void.

The speedster was released by Brentford before making appearances at Concord Rangers, then finding scoring form at Thamesmead Town and Ashford United (Kent) in 2018/19.

“I’ve seen already that the club plays great football, it’s a great club with great ambition. The fans are very good and really get behind the players, which I thrive on.”