Wealdstone and QPR legends to face off in charity match

PUBLISHED: 10:35 09 July 2019

Gordon Bartlett, former manager of Wealdstone (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Gordon Bartlett, former manager of Wealdstone (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A team of legends from Wealdstone and QPR are set to face each other in a charity match on Sunday.

Players from Wealdstone's 2014 Ryman Premier Division title winning side will take on a team of QPR legends at Grosvenor Vale.

The game is in recognition Wealdstone's former first team manager Gordon Bartlett and his assistant Leo Morris.

Bartlett was appointed in 1995 and was in charge of the club for 22 years before leaving in August 2017, taking Wealdstone from the Ryman League Division Three to eight place in the National League South.

The QPR team is expected to include a number of famous names including Marc Bircham, Gareth Ainsworth, Danny Shittu, Marcus Bean, Tommy Smith, Jamie Cureton, Dennis Oli and Bradley Simmonds.

Kick-off is at 2pm with all proceeds being spit between The QPR Trust and The Wealdstone FC Community Foundation.

