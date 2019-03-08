Wealdstone and Hendon learn next FA Cup opponents
PUBLISHED: 15:13 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 23 September 2019
Hendon will travel to Hayes & Yeading United in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, while Wealdstone face an away tie at Bristol Manor Farm.
Jimmy Gray's Hendon edged past Deeping Rangers 3-2 at home on Saturday to set up the away tie.
Hayes & Yeading currently sit two places above Hendon in the BetVictor Southern League Premier South and beat Badshot Lea 4-0 in the last round.
Meanwhile, National League South leaders Wealdstone travel to BetVictor Southern South Division side Bristol Manor Farm looking to follow up their 5-0 thrashing of Farnborough.
Bristol made it to the next round thanks to a 4-2 away victory at Tiverton Town.
Third round qualifying ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday, October 5.
Winning clubs will collect £11,250 from the FA prize fund, while the losing clubs will walk away with £3,750.