Wealdstone re-sign forward Moses Emmanuel

Moses Emmanuel scores against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone have announced Moses Emmanuel has signed a one-year contract ahead of the 2020/21 season National League season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emmanuel joined the Stones in January and started the final nine games of the season where he scored four goals, including a match-winning brace at Havant & Waterlooville on his second appearance.

The 31-year-old centre-forward gained his fourth promotion from the National League South in 2019/20 and will be playing for his fifth club in the National League next season.

Emmanuel said: “I’m delighted to have re-signed for the club. I felt really at home in the short period of time before the season was stopped, so I’m looking forward to next season in the National League and scoring goals.

“There’s a real family feel at the club and all the fans are so welcoming. It really helped having worked with the management team and a few of the players before when I first came which helped me kick on quickly.”

On winning the National League South title: “I’m buzzing to have won the league, it was fully deserved by the players and staff. It’s really good that we’ve manage to keep the majority of the same squad and think that will help to really compete in the National League.”

You may also want to watch:

On individual goals for next season: “I don’t really set targets, I just plan to work as hard as I can for the team and score goals. As always I want to pass the twenty mark for goals.”

The club also revealed that defender Ryan Sellers has left to join National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead.

The 25-year-old left-back has had two stint with the Stones but after having a chunk of last season hampered by injury has decided to move on.

Dean Brennan’s men have also announced eight pre-season fixtures as they prepare for life in the National League.

The action starts at Bedford Town on Saturday before hosting two Football League clubs in successive home games.

Championship survivors Luton Town visit The Vale on Tuesday, August, 26 before League Two Colchester United return for the second season in a row on Saturday, August, 29.

Wealdstone then face Northwood, St Albans City, Hemel Hempstead, Dulwich Hamlet and Slough Town.