Wealdstone seal first National League win since 1988

National League: Wealdstone 4 Wrexham 3

Wealdstone secured their first victory in the National League since April 1988 with a 4-3 win over AFC Wrexham.

Goals from Charlie Wakefield, Jacob Mendy, Alex Dyer and Michee Efete was enough to seal the three points for Dean Brennan’s men at Grovesnor Vale.

Wealdstone welcomed back attacker Dennos Lewis following an injury that ruled him out of their 5-2 defeat in mid-week to Stockport County and he replace Jorome Slew who dropped to the bench.

It only took 15 minutes for the hosts to grab the lead as former Love Island star Lewis used his pace down the left flank before squaring the ball to Charlie Wakefield who just had to tap it home.

Not even a minute later the score was level as captain Jerome Okimo conceded an own goal.

Things got worse for Wealdstone as Adi Yussuf then gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead in the 18th minute of play.

The Stones levelled the score just four minutes later as left-back Jacob Mendy struck a sweet left-footed effort into the back of the net.

The game continued to be an end-to-end thriller with probably the best chance coming from Wrexham striker Yussuf but they ended up going into the break tied at 2-2.

Three minutes into the second-half versatile Michael Phillps was forced off through and on came former Concord Rangers defender Jack Cawley.

Wealdstone kept plugging away and were rewarded with a goal in the 58th minute as midfielder Alex Dyer’s deep free-kick evades everyone and went in off the post.

Six minutes later the hosts went 4-2 up as right-back Michee Efete headed in a Jacob Mendy corner to put them fully in control at Grosvenor Vale.

Adi Yussuf grabbed his second of the match in the 93rd minute of the match to create a very finish.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Phillips (Cawley 48), Okimo, Mendy, Smith, Dyer, Benyu (Green 66), Wakefield, Lewis, Lafayette (Emmanuel 70).

Unused subs: Charles, Green, Emmanuel, Slew.

Wrexham: Lainton, Hall-Johnson, Kelleher, Vassell, Reckord, Durrell, Harris, Young, Rutherford (Jarvis 42), Thomas, Yussuf.

Unused subs: Dibble, Horsfield, Davies, Redmond.