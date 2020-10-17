Search

Advanced search

Wealdstone seal first National League win since 1988

PUBLISHED: 16:58 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 17 October 2020

Michee Efete of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Michee Efete of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Wealdstone 4 Wrexham 3

Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Wealdstone secured their first victory in the National League since April 1988 with a 4-3 win over AFC Wrexham.

Goals from Charlie Wakefield, Jacob Mendy, Alex Dyer and Michee Efete was enough to seal the three points for Dean Brennan’s men at Grovesnor Vale.

Wealdstone welcomed back attacker Dennos Lewis following an injury that ruled him out of their 5-2 defeat in mid-week to Stockport County and he replace Jorome Slew who dropped to the bench.

It only took 15 minutes for the hosts to grab the lead as former Love Island star Lewis used his pace down the left flank before squaring the ball to Charlie Wakefield who just had to tap it home.

Not even a minute later the score was level as captain Jerome Okimo conceded an own goal.

Things got worse for Wealdstone as Adi Yussuf then gave the Dragons a 2-1 lead in the 18th minute of play.

The Stones levelled the score just four minutes later as left-back Jacob Mendy struck a sweet left-footed effort into the back of the net.

You may also want to watch:

The game continued to be an end-to-end thriller with probably the best chance coming from Wrexham striker Yussuf but they ended up going into the break tied at 2-2.

Three minutes into the second-half versatile Michael Phillps was forced off through and on came former Concord Rangers defender Jack Cawley.

Wealdstone kept plugging away and were rewarded with a goal in the 58th minute as midfielder Alex Dyer’s deep free-kick evades everyone and went in off the post.

Six minutes later the hosts went 4-2 up as right-back Michee Efete headed in a Jacob Mendy corner to put them fully in control at Grosvenor Vale.

Adi Yussuf grabbed his second of the match in the 93rd minute of the match to create a very finish.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Phillips (Cawley 48), Okimo, Mendy, Smith, Dyer, Benyu (Green 66), Wakefield, Lewis, Lafayette (Emmanuel 70).

Unused subs: Cawley, Charles, Green, Emmanuel, Slew.

Wrexham: Lainton, Hall-Johnson, Kelleher, Vassell, Reckord, Durrell, Harris, Young, Rutherford (Jarvis 42), Thomas, Yussuf.

Unused subs: Dibble, Horsfield, Davies, Redmond.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Asmir Begovic on form as Bournemouth hold out for draw against QPR

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (right) tackles AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wealdstone seal first National League win since 1988

Michee Efete of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Wealdstone boss Brennan believes it’s the biggest step up in football

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Wealdstone boss Brennan expecting more technical affair with Wrexham

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Covid-19 sparks fear of match fixing in lower league football

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)