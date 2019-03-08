National League: Wealdstone 3 East Thurrock 0

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Archant

Wealdstone returned to winning ways as they eased past East Thurrock to climb to seventh in National League South to occupy a play-off position with four matches remaining.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

A brace from the exceptional Daniel Green, along with a goal from the dynamic Simon Mensah, ensured the Stones secured a valuable three points against the Rocks in their push for the end-of-season play-offs.

Wealdstone produced the perfect start, taking the lead within 30 seconds of kick-off as David’s Pratt’s header found Green, who rifled a shot goal-bound from 25 yards.

East Thurrock keeper Jack Giddens was unable to hold the ball, allowing it to roll through his legs, handing the Stones an early boost.

The hosts came close to doubling their advantage in the seventh minute, as the lively Jeffrey Monakana struck a shot from 30 yards that sailed just over the crossbar.

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

And as the first half progressed, Wealdstone continued to press for another goal, with Green going agonisingly close in the 37th minute, rifling a brilliant shot from the left-hand side of the box, which was saved well by Giddens.

Monakana was in fine form all afternoon, proving an ever-present threat down the wing for the Stones.

And in the 40th minute, he was nearly rewarded for his efforts, but his strike was cleared on the line by Ryan Scott, to keep the Rocks in the game.

On the stroke of half time, Tarryn Allarakhia produced one of his trademark mazy runs down the left wing. After beating three East Thurrock defenders, he struck a near post shot, but Giddens pulled off a fine save.

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

The Stones started the second half with intent, enjoying the lion’s share of possession, as they pushed to increase their lead.

In the 58th minute, Wealdstone were duly rewarded for their persistence, as the ever-dangerous Monakana produced a fantastic defence-splitting through ball to find Green, who clinically dispatched a half-volley across Giddens into the net.

As the second half progressed, the Stones continued to press for a third goal, in order to put the result beyond doubt. S

imon Mensah, who had made an immediate impact since replacing an injured Jake Sheppard just before half time, produced a surging run towards the box, but was fouled by a Rocks’ defender.

Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Action from Wealdstone's win over East Thurrock (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

The resultant free-kick was curled goalbound by Allarakhia in the 69th minute, with Giddens only able to parry the shot. Mensah was quick to follow-up and convert for Wealdstone to take them into a commanding lead.

In the 74th minute, East Thurrock’s Amos Nasha prompted a fine save from Jonathan North, as his powerful effort well claimed by the Stones’ keeper.

Wealdstone, excellently marshalled by captain Jerome Okimo, held firm to secure a clean sheet and a vital three points.

Next Saturday, the Stones travel to the Beveree Stadium to face 16-placed Hampton & Richmond Borough.