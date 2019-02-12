Search

National League South: Wealdstone 2 St Albans City 2

PUBLISHED: 18:44 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 16 February 2019

Dec O’Reilly

Jonathan North of Wealdstone (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone were pegged back by St Albans in stoppage time on Saturday as the points were shared at Grosvenor Vale.

Goals from Christian Smith and David Pratt either side of half-time were not enough for victory for the Stones.

It was a quiet first 10 minutes at The Vale until the game was lit up by the away side in the 15th minute.

Zane Banton’s cross from the left found Lewis Knight at the edge of the box before his shot was blocked – but the ball fell to Dave Diedhiou who smashed past Stones ‘keeper Jonathan North.

Wealdstone reacted positively to going behind as, in the 26th minute, Danny Green picked up the ball on the edge of the box and forced a good save out of Saints goalkeeper Dean Snedker.

Only three minutes later the Stones had another golden opportunity when Crawley Town loanee Tarryn Allarakhia’s left-footed cross found top scorer David Pratt at the back post, but he could not convert.

A quiet first half saw a strong penalty appeal by St Albans when midfielder Michael Clark went down in the box but nothing was given by referee James Durkin.

Wealdstone had a penalty shout of their own granted in added time when Danny Green headed down to ex-Maidenhead midfielder Christian Smith who was fouled in the box.

And Smith himself stepped up to take and score, similarly to the previous fixture at Truro City as he saw his penalty blast past Snedker to level the scores going into the half-time interval.

A quick start to the second half by Bobby Wilkinson’s men saw Pratt latch onto Green’s through ball to slot past Snedker just two minutes after the restart.

The Stones began counter-attacking St Albans when they went ahead and in the 57th minute Allarakhia led the break from a Saints corner before his pass to Ramarni Medford-Smith slowed the attack down.

North had a near scare when entering the final quarter of the game, as his clearance bobbled on the pitch and span behind him but St Albans could not profit from the error.

Allarakhia could have had a goal of his own with 12 minutes to play, as his quick feet shifted the ball onto his right foot on the edge of the box and forced a save from Snedker.

Green attempted to hit the target just three minutes later, but his cross-goal shot went wide of the far post.

Liam Sole was substituted on in the 82nd minute as St Albans pushed for an equaliser, which finally came in the first minute of injury time when Stones defender Connor Stevens headed on a Snedker goal kick and it fell to Saints midfielder Ben Wyatt who drove his way into the box and was able to caress the ball to substitute Sole who was through on goal and was able to finish past North.

And Wealdstone went close to losing late in stoppage time when Sole’s near post effort from the left was saved by North to ensure honours finished even.

