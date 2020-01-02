National League: Wealdstone 2 Slough 1

Wealdstone players acknowledge their supporters after the match (pic Adam Williams) Archant

Wealdstone got the better of Slough Town on New Year's Day's to avenge their Boxing Day defeat and increase their lead at the top of the National League South table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First-half goals from Michee Efete and Ross Lafayette led the Stones to a vital victory, with Ryan Bird scoring a consolation goal for the Rebels.

The Stones made three changes from the side that defeated St Albans City on Saturday, with captain Jerome Okimo, top scorer Lafayette and midfield talisman Billy Clifford returning to the line-up.

And they started the match in imperious fashion, taking the lead within two minutes as Michael Phillips switched the ball to Dennon Lewis on the right wing, who controlled with ease and surged to the by-line, setting up Efete, who clinically fired past Jack Turner.

The Rebels had a chance to level in the 13th minute, as the ball fell to an unmarked Warren Harris in the box, but his volleyed effort sailed wide.

Two minutes later, Wealdstone were close to doubling their lead, as a cohesive exchange between the excellent Efete and Jack Jebb on the right wing resulted in the latter forcing a solid save from Turner.

Slough were close to reducing the deficit in the 28th minute, as Lee Togwell struck a powerful, deflected effort from the edge of the box, but Harry Isted reacted with a fine save.

As the Stones began to create more chances through their exciting and incisive play, they doubled their lead in superb style.

You may also want to watch:

Captain Jerome Okimo burst down the left wing and squared the ball brilliantly to top scorer Lafayette, who glided past his defender and coolly fired past Turner at the near post in the 29th minute.

Wealdstone continued to pose an attacking threat as they dominated possession and utilised the channels effectively, with the energetic Lewis combining effortlessly with Efete and Okimo on both wings.

In the 35th minute, Okimo advanced down the left, finding Lewis, who threaded the ball through to Jacob Mendy in the area, but his effort rose over the crossbar.

The second half commenced in a similar vein for the Stones as they exhibited attacking football and relentlessly pressed for a third goal to increase their lead.

In the 51st minute, they were agonisingly close to increasing their advantage, as Mendy whipped in a teasing cross from the left wing and Lafayette rose highest to flick the ball goalwards, but the Rebels were able to deflect his header over the crossbar.

The Rebels continued to search for a way back into the match, but the Stones were resolute with Jebb and Lafayette linking-up well, enabling the latter to turn and fire an effort towards goal in the 66th minute, but the ball was always rising.

Isted was called upon in the 72nd minute, as substitute Ben Harris squared to Francis Amartey, but the Stones' goalkeeper pulled off a solid save to preserve the 2-0 lead.

Slough were thrown a lifeline in the 81st minute, though, as Bird leapt highest in the box to bullet a header past Isted and set up a tense finale.

Six minutes of injury time was added, but the Stones demonstrated outstanding game management to hold out and secure an important win.