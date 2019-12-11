Wealdstone 2 Eastbourne Borough 0

Wealdstone secured their third consecutive league clean sheet in a 2-0 victory against Eastbourne Borough at The Vale in the National League South on Tuesday evening.

A dominant first half display from the Stones included goals from Dennon Lewis and Jerome Okimo, as the league leaders went seven points clear at the top of the table.

Manager Dean Brennan made two chances to the side that drew at Bath City on Saturday, centre-half Connor Stevens returned from suspension while Nick Arnold dropped into right-back for Michee Efete, out due to tonsillitis.

Midfielder Jack Jebb returned to the bench, while Michael Phillips and Billy Clifford were pushed into more advanced roles than at Twerton Park last weekend.

Within five minutes the league leaders broke Eastbourne's defensive line, as winger Lewis missed the target early on.

The deadlock was broken on the 16th minute when Lewis latched onto a blocked shot from captain Jerome Okimo and steered his shot underneath Sports 'keeper Tom Hadler.

Wind was drastically affecting the first half, with Hadler's goal-kicks getting caught above the half-way line within the first 30 minutes.

A defensive error at the back from the Stones almost led to a surprise equaliser, with Sports striker Iver Gregory steaming in on goal before Harry Isted denied Gregory from point-blank range.

The response from the table toppers was positive, winger Jacob Mendy hit the post from a cross from the right-hand side.

Wealdstone eventually doubled their advantage before the break, as Okimo turned in the area and fired a riffle in at the near-post six minutes before the interval.

The weather improved at half-time and Eastbourne were far better at the start of the second half, as right-back Tobi Adebayo-Rowling's low cross was blocked by Stones defender Connor Stevens before Isted gathered.

Sports midfielder Dean Cox, who scored in this fixture last season, had a penalty appeal waved away within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Another chance went begging for the visitors not long after, Gregory nodded on Adebayo-Rowling's cross at the front-post and Isted dived acrobatically to parry away.

Eastbourne's second half pressure eased up after the hour-mark, they became less threatening as the time ticked on and the hosts held onto their two-goal advantage.

Stones substitute Jack Jebb was brought on and combined with Danny Green seconds after coming on before scuffing his shot wide.

Eastbourne dominated possession in the latter stages of the game, struggling to break a resilient Stones defence that confirmed a third consecutive home league win.

Wealdstone: Isted, Arnold, Edjenguele, Clifford (Jebb, 69), Stevens, Okimo, Phillips, Mendy (Green, 58), Lafayette (Noel-Williams, 89), Charles, Lewis.