National League South: Wealdstone 1 Hungerford 0

Jonathan North of Wealdstone (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A fine first-half header from Connor Stevens was enough for Stones to grab their second win of 2019.

The home side began brightly with multiple corners from Danny Green finding David Pratt in the early stages.

But Hungerford then hit the post after eight minutes courtesy of Darren Foxley. Rhys Kavanagh’s shot was spilled by Stones ‘keeper Jonathan North to Foxley who smacked the post from inside the box.

The various early corners from the Stones paid off after 15 minutes when Green’s delivery from the right found Stevens at the back post and he headed in off the underside of the bar.

Green was causing a problem for Hungerford as he saw his effort on the edge of the box saved by Michael Luyambula.

Stones winger Jeffrey Monakana returned to the starting line-up and was causing the visiting defence plenty of problems in the right channel.

In the 36th minute, Monakana powered past James Rusby into the box and shot towards the near post, before Luyambula saved.

Hungerford began getting into more of a rhythm towards the end of the half and began testing North more and a long-range attempt from Tom Anderson forced the Stones keeper to dive and palm the ball away.

Wealdstone had not gone into the interval with the lead at home since they beat Hampton & Richmond back in October.

It was a quiet start to the second half, before Hungerford midfielder Alfy Whittingham latched onto Kavanagh’s pass to shoot from the edge of the box and force North to save well.

However, Green’s corners were still causing difficulties for Hungerford especially when finding Pratt, Stevens and captain Jerome Okimo but none could find the target.

The second half lacked key chances from either side but Crawley Town loanee Tarryn Allarakhia was getting more involved creatively and linked well with Green on multiple occasions.

In the 77th minute Pratt turned his man and found a yard of space on the edge of the box to shoot, with the ball just going wide of the far post.

Six minutes later Foxley saw his free kick on the edge of the box well saved by North to his left.

Wealdstone were able to hold out to grab their first home win since October and continue their unbeaten start to 2019.

The Stones move up to 11th in the table and are only four points off the play-off places.