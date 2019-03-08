National League: Wealdstone 1 Dulwich 3

Wealdstone’s National League South play-off hopes were dented on Saturday afternoon as they were defeated at The Vale by relegation survivors, Dulwich Hamlet.

First-half goals from Connor Hunte and Anthony Cook, along with a penalty from Dipo Akinyemi, secured three points for the visiors, while Freddie Grant scored a late consolation goal to mark his 100th appearance in the National League South.

From the outset, The Stones started energetically, dominating proceedings, and creating two opportunities within the first minute of the match.

Godfrey Poku fed Daniel Green down the left wing and his resultant shot brought a solid save from Dulwich keeper Preston Edwards.

Green's subsequent corner found Jeffrey Monakana, whose effort was spilled by Edwards, but David Pratt was unable to convert the follow-up.

In the sixth minute, Wealdstone again went close to taking an early lead as Poku's through ball found Monakana for a one-one-one, but Edwards pulled off a fine save to keep the match scoreless.

Dulwich's first real chance came in the ninth minute when Cook's cross from the right wing found Jamie Mascoll free at the back post, but his bullet header flew just wide of the post.

Stones continued to dominate, with Rhys Tyler's effort being well blocked by a Dulwich defender in the 12th minute.

Defensive stalwart Connor Stevens also went close to scoring, producing an excellent acrobatic effort from Green's corner in the 15th minute, which flew just over the bar.

In the 19th minute, against the run of play, Hamlet took the lead through Hunte, with Dan Thompson finding him on the right wing to cut onto his left foot and despatch past Jonathan North, low into the far corner.

Wealdstone responded well, generated by excellent work from Poku in central midfield, as he was relentless in breaking up play through interceptions and tackles.

In the 33rd minute, Christian Smith combined well with Grant, who touched on to Pratt, but he was unable to hit the target.

As the first half drew to a close, Hamlet began to look more dangerous, with North producing a brilliant save from Akinyemi's goalbound header.

Minutes later, Dulwich won a free kick just outside Wealdstone's box and Hunte stepped up and stuck a delightful effort into the top corner, doubling their lead.

Wealdstone started the second half brightly, with Tyler setting up Brown in the 46th minute, but his effort was blocked well by a Dulwich defender.

In the 51st minute, Green struck a fantastic effort, that curled just wide of the post.

And Stones came agonisingly close to reducing the deficit again in the 79th minute, as Monakana produced a trademark surging run, threading a fantastic ball through to James Clarke, but he was unable to capitalise.

Against the run of possession, Dulwich broke on a counter attack, resulting in the referee awarding a penalty, which Akinyemi converted to increase the visitors' lead.

As the second half progressed, Wealdstone continued to push for a goal, with Monakana and Allarakhia, in particular, using their skill and pace to outwit the Hamlet defence.

In the 87th minute, Stones were duly rewarded for their persistence as Grant unleashed a thunderous long-range shot which deflected past Edwards into the top corner.

But Despite further late efforts from Allarakhia and Monakana, Wealdstone were unable to get back on terms and Stones return to action on Bank Holiday Monday as they travel to the Melbourne Stadium to face Chelmsford City.