Wealdstone aim to tame the White Tigers after slumping to shock exit in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 December 2018

Wealdstone lost to Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy (pic Geoff Smith/top-pic photography)

(c) top-pic photography and video productiom

Stones beaten 2-1 at Biggleswade Town in FA Trophy last weekend

Wealdstone return to action in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday with a lengthy trip to Truro City, looking to move on swiftly from their shock FA Trophy exit.

Having made the semi-finals of the Trophy last term, Stones crashed out in the first round this season after a 2-1 loss at Biggleswade Town.

Boss Bobby Wilkinson would have hoped his side could have got the better of a team playing a tier below them in the Evo-Stik South Premier Central.

Having previously claimed the scalps of Harrow Borough and Hendon, who are also covered by the publication, in previous rounds, the Waders were looking to make it hat-trick of victims from the Brent & Kilburn Times’ patch.

The Grosvenor Vale club endured a testing start in Hertfordshire and fell behind in the 31st minute when Simon Mensah turned the ball into his own net.

Wealdstone were level a minute later, though, as Christian Smith netted from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty.

The game was seemingly heading for a midweek replay until four minutes from time when former Stones winger Matt Ball netted what proved to be the winner for Biggleswade.

It was a cruel blow for Wilkinson’s men, with the boss sure to have hoped his team could go one better than last term and reach the final.

Instead, they are now left to turn their attentions to the league for the rests of the campaign.

Wealdstone start the weekend 11th in the table, but just a point off the play-off positions.

Stones’ form in recent weeks, however, has been patchy at best with just two wins in the last six league games.

If Wilkinson’s side are to finish in the top seven this term, they will need to pick their form up soon, starting with the trip to Truro.

The White Tigers, however, seemed to have turned a corner in recent weeks with five wins in their last six games in all competitions.

When the teams met earlier in the season, Wealdstone eased to a 3-0 success at Grosvenor Vale in September with a brace from Bradley Bubb and a Bradley Hudson-Odoi goal.

How Stones would love the same result this weekend, before hosting Sutton United on Boxing Day (1pm).

Wealdstone aim to tame the White Tigers after slumping to shock exit in FA Trophy

