Southern League: Truro City 4 Harrow 1

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and George Moore of Harrow compete for a header during an FA Cup tie (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow were put to the sword in the second half by Premier Division leaders Truro.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For long spells in the first half, which ended all square, the visitors looked the better side, surprising their hosts with slick passing and pressing.

But the home side had much the better of the second period to ensure Harrow returned empty handed from their long trip to Cornwall.

Both sides were unchanged, Truro after a midweek win at Salisbury and Harrow after a draw with Chesham a week earlier.

And with a strong wind blowing across the pitch in their favour, Harrow began well and Lewis Cole shot wide.

Josh Andrew had to make a good block from Nottingham Forest loanee William Swan and Luca Ashby-Hammond saved Tyler Harvey's shot at the second attempt, before Brendan Matthew tracked across the area from right to left trying to make space to shoot but eventually hit a weak left-footer that James Hamon held easily.

Home skipper Jamie Richards needed lengthy treatment after a three-way aerial collision with teammate Adel Gafaiti and Marc Charles-Smith but was able to continue as the Borough skipper's afternoon was terminated as a result, as he came off clutching his forearm.

Anthony O'Connor replaced him and within a minute had a hand in Harrow taking a 23rd-minute lead.

Matthew's fine block tackle charged down a clearance and the ball fell to O'Connor inside the area who beat a defender and laid the ball left to George Moore, who side-footed firmly past Hamon's right hand from 15 yards out.

If Harrow could have held on to their lead for a while, home anxiety might have grown, but in Truro were soon level as Swan got clear of Chinua Cole and was brought down just as went to shoot.

Referee Annis ruled that Cole was not the last man, booking him instead of producing the red card, but Harvey beat Ashby-Hammond from the spot and it was 1-1 after 27 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

Harrow were not downhearted though, and O'Connor was soon forcing Hamon to save at his feet.

Ashby-Hammond then saved Alex Battle's far post header from a deep right-wing cross and the Harrow keeper made a fine punch clear of a whipped corner, and recovered to hold Harvey's attempt to return the ball.

Harrow had the last opportunity of a half extended by seven minutes of stoppage time when Moore's lovely reverse pass sent in O'Connor, who got to the ball just before the outrushing Hamon.

But his shot hit Hamon, flew back into O'Connor, rebounding inches wide of the upright.

After some stern words from their manager, the leaders kicked into life in the second half with a key tactical switch freeing right-back Niall Thompson from defensive duties and putting him into right midfield, which became the overloaded area of the park as the half wore on.

Harrow were to have little answer to his influence and Truro went ahead in the 49th minute when an attacker was allowed too much room to run from midfield at the Borough defence and played the ball to Will Dean, whose shot went past a static and possibly unsighted Ashby-Hammond.

Borough had no answer and in the 59th minute a right-wing cross was met by a glancing header from Swan, the ball going in off the far post.

Hamon made a brave save at Michael Bryan's feet but the White Tigers' tails were up and neat build-up play led to a dipping shot from Garside that came off the top of the bar. Jordan Ireland then bravely blocked a goalbound Dean shot.

Harrow had a half-chance when O'Connor intercepted a poor header, but Hamon saved his shot with his feet, and the icing was put on the home cake in the 76th minute when Harvey got his second of the afternoon, and his fourth against Harrow this season, as he headed in a left-wing corner.

With Beaconsfield winning and Blackfield & Langley picking up a point, it was not a great day for Harrow, who are back to averaging just a point per game.

The difficult-looking month of February - and it has so far proved just that - comes to an end next Saturday when Salisbury visit The Rogers Family Stadium.

Harrow: Ashby-Hammond, Andrew (Fenton 70), C Cole, Tricker, Preddie, Ireland, Moore, Cole (Scott 70), Charles-Smith (O'Connor 22), Bryan, Matthew.

Attendance: 347.