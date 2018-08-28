National League South: Truro City 1 Wealdstone 2

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography) DFinillPhotography

Wealdstone came from a goal down to beat Truro on Tuesday evening and ensure a happy journey back to London.

Second-half goals from Christian Smith and Danny Green secured all three points for Stones, who were forced to make one change at Treyew Road as James Clark returned for his first game in four weeks in place of suspended full-back Jake Sheppard.

Clark had not played for Wealdstone since they crashed out of the Middlesex Senior Cup in January but manager Bobby Wilkinson used him at right-back.

And the Stones started quickly with an early chance for midfielder Simon Mensah in the third minute when he won the ball on the edge of the Truro box but fired over.

Truro left-back Connor Riley-Lowe fired a free kick from halfway towards Jared Lewington 10 minutes later, who just tipped his header over the bar.

And home full-back Niall Thompson rushed forward down the right channel in the 26th minute only for his first-time shot to bobble on the surface before firing over the bar.

Stones top scorer David Pratt received his first chance of the game five minutes before the break courtesy of a Ramarni Medford-Smith cross, but headed off target.

The away side registered their first shot on target two minutes before half-time through set-piece specialist Green on the edge of the box but it was easily caught by Truro ‘keeper Harvey Rivers.

And the White Tigers won a free kick on the edge of Wealdstone’s 18-yard box which top scorer Tyler Harvey struck perfectly into the top corner to give put Truro ahead on the stroke of half-time.

It was the first time the Stones have been losing at half-time in the league since the turn of the year but they began the second half much brighter than the first and six minutes in saw Crawley Town loanee Tarryn Allarakhia’s near post shot saved by Rivers into the side-netting.

The big chance finally fell to the Stones on the hour mark when Allarakhia was fouled by Thompson in the box and former Maidenhead midfielder Smith made no mistake from the spot.

Less than five minutes later Wealdstone were in on goal again when Allarakhia played Colchester United loanee Eoin McKeown through but his right-footed effort was saved by Rivers.

Harvey grabbed himself a half-chance on the right for Truro but fired wide of Jonathan North’s near post.

And as Wealdstone dominated this phase of the half their second goal fell to set-piece specialist Green in the 75th minute.

McKeown’s cross from the left was cleared only as far as Green who shifted the ball onto his left foot on the edge of the box and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner.

Wealdstone turned to their defensive qualities before McKeown forced a save out of Rivers six minutes from time.

Truro began to press, forcing North to punch clear from multiple crosses late o,n but Wealdstone were able to secure their third win in a row.

It was Truro City’s first defeat since returning to Treyew Road and it was Wealdstone’s fourth win at the ground since 2016.

The Stones move up to ninth in the league and are two points from a play-off place.