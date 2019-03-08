Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Transfer round-up: Wealdstone sign two forwards

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 June 2019

Ross Lafayette (pictured on the ground in the blue shirt) has signed for Wealdstone (pic: Dave Budden).

Ross Lafayette (pictured on the ground in the blue shirt) has signed for Wealdstone (pic: Dave Budden).

(C)2019 davebudden photography, all rights reserved

Wealdstone have completed the signings of forwards Ross Lafayette and Dennon Lewis.

The 33-year-old Lafayette returns to the Stones having played for the club in 2009 and joins from Billericay Town.

He has also had spells with Luton Town, Eastleigh, Dover Athletic and Sutton United.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Dean Brennan told wealdstone-fc.com: "Ross always puts his body on the line for the team and he will bring our front line physical and technical qualities."

Lafayette is joined at the club by 22-year-old Dennon Lewis, who has signed from Bromley.

Lewis, who is described as a versatile forward, started his career in Watford's academy and has also played for Woking, Crawley Town and Falkirk.

Brennan added: "We have tracked Dennon for the past few years, he is the type of player that will have our fans on the edge of their seats."

Most Read

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Kensal Rise’s Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers forced to defend chain after waiter is charged for customer who did a runner

Thomasina Miers after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in March. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Free tickets to hear spiritual leader BK Shivani in Wembley Park

BK Shivani

Most Read

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Kensal Rise’s Wahaca founder Thomasina Miers forced to defend chain after waiter is charged for customer who did a runner

Thomasina Miers after being made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in March. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Free tickets to hear spiritual leader BK Shivani in Wembley Park

BK Shivani

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Transfer round-up: Wealdstone sign two forwards

Ross Lafayette (pictured on the ground in the blue shirt) has signed for Wealdstone (pic: Dave Budden).

Cricket: Middlesex destined for rain-hit draw

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Trauma for vulnerable couple as Network Homes bans them from keeping their rescue dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Horrid Henry author joins primary pupils in Kilburn for Pyjamarama fundraising campaign

Francesca Simon and BookTrust host a Pyjamarama themed assembly with pupils from St Mary's Catholic School. Picture: Rehan Jamil.

QPR sign French defender Yoann Barbet

Defender Yoann Barbet has signed for QPR. (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists