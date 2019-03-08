Transfer round-up: Wealdstone sign two forwards

Ross Lafayette (pictured on the ground in the blue shirt) has signed for Wealdstone

Wealdstone have completed the signings of forwards Ross Lafayette and Dennon Lewis.

The 33-year-old Lafayette returns to the Stones having played for the club in 2009 and joins from Billericay Town.

He has also had spells with Luton Town, Eastleigh, Dover Athletic and Sutton United.

Manager Dean Brennan told wealdstone-fc.com: "Ross always puts his body on the line for the team and he will bring our front line physical and technical qualities."

Lafayette is joined at the club by 22-year-old Dennon Lewis, who has signed from Bromley.

Lewis, who is described as a versatile forward, started his career in Watford's academy and has also played for Woking, Crawley Town and Falkirk.

Brennan added: "We have tracked Dennon for the past few years, he is the type of player that will have our fans on the edge of their seats."