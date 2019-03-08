Search

Wealdstone aim to topple leaders Torquay

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 March 2019

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Stones beat Chippenham Town 1-0 at home last weekend

Wealdstone could move into the play-off places in the Vanarama National League South with a victory at leaders Torquay United on Saturday.

Stones are a point outside the top seven ahead of the weekend’s round of matches, but a win at the Gulls could move them into it as long as other results go their way.

Bobby Wilkinson’s men returned to winning ways with a 1-0 success at home to mid-table Chippenham Town.

The game’s only goal arrived in the 31st minute, with Stefan Brown on target for the Grosvenor Vale outfit.

With Billericay Town being beaten at home to relegation-threatened Hungerford Town, Wealdstone’s win saw them cut the gap to the top seven.

With six games remaining this term, the race for the play-off places is beginning to heat up and Stones will hope to put pressure on their rivals with a weekend win.

But Wilkinson will be all too aware how tough a task his team face on Saturday with Torquay two points clear at the top.

