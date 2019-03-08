National League South: Torquay United 3 Wealdstone 2

Jerome Okimo in action for Wealdstone earlier in the season (pic: freddiepatmore.com) Archant

A frantic game at Plainmoor ended with the hosts taking all three points and Bobby Wilkinson’s Stones making the long trip back from Devon empty handed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First-half goals from Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala and Jamie Reid were followed by Jeffrey Monakana’s reply before the break.

Stones captain Jerome Okimo scored after Jean-Yves Koue Niate extended the Gulls lead in the second half but after dominating the latter stages, the Stones could not find an equaliser.

Torquay captain Asa Hall had a great chance with a free header in the first 10 minutes, but misguided his effort from a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans free-kick to put it wide.

Minutes later Reid was threaded a great ball by Saikou Janneh but his shot did not trouble Stones ‘keeper Jonathan North.

A great counter-attack from the Stones in the 23rd minute almost put Wilkinson’s men in front when a 3-on-1 break led Monakana to play the ball right to Danny Green whose left-footed shot hit the near post.

The deadlock was broken after 29 minutes by the home side when Lumbombo-Kalala volleyed the ball inside the near post from Ruairi Keating’s cross from the left.

And another great opportunity fell to Hall 10 minutes before half-time as his header clipped the far post from another Torquay set-piece.

The Stones were split open two minutes later as Reid slotted past North to register his 26th league goal of the season and give the leaders a two-goal cushion.

It could have been reduced by Jake Sheppard a minute later when he forced a save from MacDonald, but good work and a quick turn of pace on the left from Monakana won the Stones another corner four minutes before half-time.

And Green played it short before whipping it in and after the home side only half-cleared the ball it fell to Monakana who just about got it over the line to halve the deficit.

Lumbombo-Kalala broke away on the right and almost scored his second goal of the game as North saved with his feet.

Five minutes into the second half a misplaced pass by Poku which left Christian Smith in trouble against Janneh, but the makeshift centre-half just dealt with the danger.

A Stones equaliser was almost found just after the hour mark when Sheppard took four Gulls players out of the game with one pass to Rhys Tyler and the full-back’s cross was almost put in by Torquay defender Jamie Sendles-White.

Torquay began to panic seconds later as Monakana’s cross was misfired by Allarakhia and Stones top scorer David Pratt was brought on with 24 minutes to play, replacing Brown, as the visitors searched for the equaliser.

Just as Wealdstone were getting a grip on the game, a Lemonheigh-Evans corner found substitute Jean-Yves Koue Niate at the near post to restore Torquay’s two-goal lead in the 70th minute.

The Gulls won a penalty a couple of minutes later when Tyler brought down Reid and was fortunate to only see a yellow card, but the spot-kick was well saved twice by North.

The game took another interesting turn when the Stones scored again in the 74th minute, as Okimo headed home Green’s corner at the near post.

Green could have brought the Stones level with 10 minutes left as he fired a fierce volley over the bar and Grant had an audacious attempt a minute before stoppage time which did not find the target.

The game was almost ended in style when a great run by Lemonheigh-Evans from the left ended in the midfielder hitting the post.

Wealdstone kept themselves with a chance of a result until the very end but ultimately returned to London without reward.