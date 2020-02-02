Southern League: Taunton Town 3 Harrow 2

Harrow suffered a third successive loss but travelled back from Somerset feeling a touch unlucky and hopeful for upcoming home games.

Steve Baker's men were organised and spirited, battling in midfield and carrying a threat up-front and will take some belief as they continue their fight for survival.

Harrow changed their formation from last Saturday, with a back three and George Moore and Chinua Cole raiding forward on the flanks.

After a slow start it was to prove an effective change on a very windy day in Somerset's county town, as Taunton kicked off with it blowing at their backs.

The hosts dominated the early possession and took a sixth-minute lead when Shane White, only playing after a successful appeal against his dismissal last week at Chesham, crossed low from the right, and Dan Sullivan tucked a right-footer past a static Luca Ashby-Hammond.

For those fearing a repeat of last season's experience here, it was not a good start and Sullivan flashed another shot across goal before Harrow settled.

Their first threat was a nice move on the right involving Moore, Michael Bryan and Okem Chime, ending with the latter shooting across goal.

Chime then turned onto a fine pass from Moore and saw his shot blocked while a Bryan corner saw a weak Lloyd Irish punch reach Shaun Preddie, who got the ball caught under his feet before he could shoot.

At the other end, Preddie missed a clearance, allowing Sullivan in on the right, with his shot from a tight angle coming back off the near post.

But Harrow threatened again before the break, first when Moore met a deep Chinua Cole cross with a first-time volley, blocked by Lewis Hall, and then when Preddie's header was held, comfortably, by Irish.

Borough came out after the break with purpose and almost levelled when Moore turned sharply onto Chinua Cole's fine cross and hit a shot that Irish dived to his right to turn away.

The game became more end-to-end, with White heading wide at the near post, and Marc Charles-Smith heading Chinua Cole's cross just over.

Bryan then crossed for Thomas Scott to hit a shot which rose over the bar before Harlow levelled in the 64th minute.

Taunton gave away a free-kick on the left-hand byline and Bryan's delivery was met with a George Fenton back-header, his first goal for the club.

It was the first of three goals in quick succession as in the 67th minute, as Moore lost the ball on halfway and Taunton broke forward with Wright, in the inside-left channel, hitting a fierce shot that Ashby-Hammond tipped superbly onto the angle of post and bar, only for the ball to rebound to Jamie Short who hammered it back past the young keeper.

However, two minutes later, Harrow were level again as Moore pressurised a Taunton defender, facing his own goal, to play a back-pass that lacked pace. Chime was onto it sharply to tuck it calmly past the advancing keeper.

But, in the 72nd minute, Scott and Bryan combined to lose possession to Harry Kite, who ran forward before finding Ryan Brett, who shot across Ashby-Hammond to make it 3-2.

Harrow came close to equalising but it was not to be as Charles-Smith's lovely pass found Moore and his left-footer went inches wide.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Anthony O'Connor had the ball in the net from a Dylan Ive free-kick, but there was little doubt he had used his hand to do so.

Harrow now have a week off before hosting Poole Town, another of the high-fliers, but if they apply themselves as well again they should not fear their Dorset visitors.

Harrow: Ashby-Hammond, Moore, C Cole, Ireland, Fenton (Andrew 84), Preddie, Chime (O'Connor 78), Scott, Charles-Smith, Bryan (Ive 68), L Cole. Unused subs: Cain, Muhemba.

Attendance: 602.