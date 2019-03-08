FA Trophy: Sudbury 2 Harrow 0

Against opponents struggling in the tier of football below them, Harrow put in a wretched second-half display as they tumbled out of the Trophy at the first hurdle.

There were welcome returns from injury for Adam Pepera, Chinua Cole and Michael Bryan, and from loan for Excellence Muhemba, in a starting line-up changed around after the poor display against Met Police last Tuesday.

But it was the hosts, struggling in the BetVictor Isthmian North, who came out the livelier and Hafed Al-Droubi saved a far post shot comfortably before Marks rose to beat him in the air but headed wide.

Harrow then settled, and Matt Drage headed across goal for Muhemba to shoot, his effort deflected for a corner.

Chinua Cole then had two shots blocked, the second coming back to Muhemba whose fierce shot came back off the post. Anthony O'Connor then ran on to a through ball but miscued his shot wide of the far post.

Al-Droubi saved Whight's free-kick, before Walker in the home goal was quickly off his line to foil Ireland, played through by Lewis Cole.

And the home keeper saved from George Moore as the half ended even, but with Harrow slightly ahead on points.

Sudbury opened the scoring two minutes into the second half as the Borough defence won a first header but, crucially, not a second ball, and Holland picked up the ball, turned and stroked it past Al-Droubi.

Harrow almost visibly wilted at that point but there was an immediate let-off as Harris cut past Drage and drew a good save from Al-Droubi, but Pepera then sold his keeper short with a back pass, the keeper reacting desperately to get to the ball before an attacker.

There were flickers of a recovery as O'Connor headed Bryan's cross past the near post, before Bryan sent in the best delivery of the afternoon, a free-kick curling away from the keeper and glanced against the bar by Moore.

But these were not the green shoots of a recovery, and the visiting pressure ceased. Drage blocked Harris's shot, the ball rebounding to Harris who crossed for Marks at the far post. He should have buried the header but sent it wide.

However, in the 68th minute Marks ended a period of head tennis in the Harrow goalmouth with a glance that Al-Droubi got a hand to, but could not keep out.

There was hardly a glimmer of a Harrow recovery and a George Moore tantrum as he argued with Shaun Preddie over a throw-in seemed to encapsulate in a couple of seconds much that is worrying Harrow fans at present.

Marks got clear of Ireland to bring a save from Al-Droubi, Maycock shot over after a corner, and Harrison was foiled by the busy Harrow goalie, who saved again from him late in the game.

An O'Connor shot across goal was Harrow's only attempt as the game ran to its inevitable conclusion.

"It's not good enough," was a regular shout from the touchline from manager Steve Baker as the second half developed and it wasn't.

Baker went over to applaud the travelling support at the finish, but was drawn into an argument with one long-standing follower after a ninth loss in 11 matches.

Harrow travel to Weston on Tuesday, with Somerset side having also exited the Trophy to lower-level opponents at the weekend.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Moore, C Cole, Pepera (Keita 79), Drage, L Cole (Otudeko 79), O'Connor, Ireland, Muhemba, Bryan (Akintunde 79), Preddie. Unused subs: Andrew, Fenton.

Attendance: 148.