The story of Wealdstone's incredible season so far

Wealdstone get their season off to the best of starts, winning 4-1 at home to Dartford under new boss Dean Brennan. Pictured is Connor Stevens celebrating scoring his side's final goal. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone have enjoyed a superb season so far, sitting top of the National League South after playing 29 games. Here is the story of their campaign so far in pictures including a video discussion with manager Dean Brennan about the reasons behind their success.

After losing their second game of the season to Dulwich Hamlet, the Stones go on an amazing ten-game winning streak starting with a 4-0 win over Braintree Town which Wealdstone's players are pictured celebrating here. Picture: Adam Williams After losing their second game of the season to Dulwich Hamlet, the Stones go on an amazing ten-game winning streak starting with a 4-0 win over Braintree Town which Wealdstone's players are pictured celebrating here. Picture: Adam Williams

Jacob Mendy heads home for Wealdstone at Hemel Hempstead in a 3-0 victory, the third win of their ten-game streak. Picture: Adam Williams Jacob Mendy heads home for Wealdstone at Hemel Hempstead in a 3-0 victory, the third win of their ten-game streak. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone's winning run extends to six games with a 2-1 win against Maidstone United. Picture: Adam Williams Wealdstone's winning run extends to six games with a 2-1 win against Maidstone United. Picture: Adam Williams

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal in a 2-1 away win at Welling United, extending the winning run to nine. Picture: Adam Williams Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal in a 2-1 away win at Welling United, extending the winning run to nine. Picture: Adam Williams

After making it ten wins in a row with an FA Cup triumph over Farnborough, the Stones come back down to earth with a bang as they suffer a heavy 4-1 defeat to promotion rivals Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: MontImageMedia After making it ten wins in a row with an FA Cup triumph over Farnborough, the Stones come back down to earth with a bang as they suffer a heavy 4-1 defeat to promotion rivals Havant & Waterlooville. Picture: MontImageMedia

After drawing 0-0 in the first game, Wealdstone hammer Bristol Manor Farm 4-0 to make it into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup in October. Pictured is Michee Efete scoring for his side. Picture: MontImageMedia After drawing 0-0 in the first game, Wealdstone hammer Bristol Manor Farm 4-0 to make it into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup in October. Pictured is Michee Efete scoring for his side. Picture: MontImageMedia

Despite drawing 1-1 at Maidenhead United who are the division above them, they are beaten 2-0 at Grosvenor Vale in the replay and are knocked out of the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia Despite drawing 1-1 at Maidenhead United who are the division above them, they are beaten 2-0 at Grosvenor Vale in the replay and are knocked out of the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Away from the FA Cup, Wealdstone's National League South campaign is still going well as they beat Tonbridge Angels 3-1 . Picture: MontImageMedia Away from the FA Cup, Wealdstone's National League South campaign is still going well as they beat Tonbridge Angels 3-1 . Picture: MontImageMedia

November 23 sees Wealdstone's FA Trophy campaign come to a disappointing early end as they lose 3-2 to lower league Royston Town in the third qualifying round. Picture: Mont Image Media November 23 sees Wealdstone's FA Trophy campaign come to a disappointing early end as they lose 3-2 to lower league Royston Town in the third qualifying round. Picture: Mont Image Media

Following the disappointment of their FA Trophy exit, Wealdstone get back to winning ways in the league with a 3-0 win over Concord Rangers as they kept their place at the top. Picture: Mont Image Media Following the disappointment of their FA Trophy exit, Wealdstone get back to winning ways in the league with a 3-0 win over Concord Rangers as they kept their place at the top. Picture: Mont Image Media

Dean Brennan and his players celebrate a 2-0 victory over Eastbourne Borough in their last game before Christmas. Picture: MontImageMedia Dean Brennan and his players celebrate a 2-0 victory over Eastbourne Borough in their last game before Christmas. Picture: MontImageMedia

After a disappointing 2-1 away loss at promotion rivals Slough Town on Boxing Day, the Stones make up for it as a Ross Lafayette (pictured) goal helps them beat the same opponent 2-1 on New Year's Day. Picture: MontImage Media After a disappointing 2-1 away loss at promotion rivals Slough Town on Boxing Day, the Stones make up for it as a Ross Lafayette (pictured) goal helps them beat the same opponent 2-1 on New Year's Day. Picture: MontImage Media

Despite the win against Slough, Wealdstone slip to disappointing back-to-back away defeats against Oxford City and Billericay Town. Pictured is William Edjenguele (right) challenging for the ball. Picture: Adam Williams Despite the win against Slough, Wealdstone slip to disappointing back-to-back away defeats against Oxford City and Billericay Town. Pictured is William Edjenguele (right) challenging for the ball. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone get back to winning ways by beating Welling United 1-0. Pictured is Moses Emmanuel lining up to shoot. Picture: MontImageMedia Wealdstone get back to winning ways by beating Welling United 1-0. Pictured is Moses Emmanuel lining up to shoot. Picture: MontImageMedia

The Stones pick up a massive 4-2 win away at promotion rivals Havant & Waterlooville, extending their lead at the top of the table. Pictured is Danny Green scoring. Picture: Adam Williams The Stones pick up a massive 4-2 win away at promotion rivals Havant & Waterlooville, extending their lead at the top of the table. Pictured is Danny Green scoring. Picture: Adam Williams

January 28 sees league leaders Wealdstone take on second placed Bath City and Dean Brennan's Stones pick up a remarkable 7-0 home victory. Pictured is Connor Stevens heading in for his team. Picture: MontImageMedia January 28 sees league leaders Wealdstone take on second placed Bath City and Dean Brennan's Stones pick up a remarkable 7-0 home victory. Pictured is Connor Stevens heading in for his team. Picture: MontImageMedia