Stones handed first league defeat of season at Dulwich Hamlet

PUBLISHED: 09:12 07 August 2019

Action from Wealdstone's win over Dartford. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone went down 1-0 away at Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday night as Richard Orlu grabbed the only goal of the game in the first half.

The Stones had a good opening 20 minutes as Ross Lafayette's shot was well saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer on nine minutes.

But it was the home side who went ahead on 21 minutes when a dangerous Jeffrey Monakana corner found Orlu at the back post who finished past Aston Oxborough.

Wealdstone started the second half strongly but struggled to find the equalising goal.

The introduction of Dennon Lewis gave Hamlet something to worry about as he twice went close - first shooting powerfully into the hands of Maynard-Brewer on 72 minutes before curling an effort narrowly wide of the post four minutes later.

But the Stones could not find the goal they needed in a closely fought game to hand them their first National League South defeat of the season.

