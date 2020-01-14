Baker wary of complacency as Harrow continue upturn in form with win over Hayes & Yeading

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker has urged his team to "kick on" following a 3-2 win at home to Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday.

The Borough have now won three of their last four games following a disastrous run of form which did not see them win in the league for seven matches.

Baker's side return to action in the BetVictor Southern Premier South on Saturday when they travel to Blackfield & Langley.

And following their recent turnaround in form, the Borough boss believes his team must guard against any complacency.

"Saturday will bring us another tough test as does every game," Baker said.

"Given that they are in and around us in the table it's vital we pick something up from the game.

"The boys are working hard and their confidence has returned.

"However, I won't allow any complacency. We've turned around a dreadful run but really need to kick on now."

Harrow broke the deadlock in the 34th minute on Saturday when the ball fell to Michael Bryan on the edge of the box who hit a low drive through a crowd of players and into the corner of the net.

Jack Williams shot wide for Hayes but they were level in the 43rd minute when Shaun Preddie elected to dribble with the ball in a dangerous position before being robbed by Manny Duku, who crossed from the byline for Hassan Jalloh to finish.

But two minutes after the restart, Harrow regained the lead when Thomas Scott's low cross beat the distracted Andrew McCorkell to end up in the far corner.

Hayes were made to rue more missed chances in the 61st minute when a fine Lewis Cole corner evaded McCorkell and was swept in from four yards out at the far post by George Moore.

The away side did find a goal back through Jalloh but Borough held on for another three points.

Baker was delighted to see his side get over the line, adding: "I thought the work rate and effort of the team was top draw.

"It was a tight game on the day but I felt we just edged it over the 90 minutes and the last 10 minutes at 3-2 was the longest 10 minutes ever."