'100pc my fault' - Baker takes full responsibility as Harrow let two-goal lead slip to draw

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker took full responsibility as his side let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 away at Merthyr Town on Saturday.

But the draw means Harrow are now unbeaten in their last three BetVictor Southern Premier South games following a run of five straight league defeats.

Next up for the Reds is a home clash with Hayes & Yeading United as they look to extend their unbeaten run.

And Baker believes the players cannot be blamed for throwing away a two-goal lead on Saturday.

He said: "It was a very good performance for 75 minutes.

"We looked solid until we made two changes, one was forced, which changed the game.

"It's very disappointing but it was my fault.

"The change I made at 2-0 didn't work and they scored twice from the area I changed.

"I made the wrong change for the right reason, to protect the player, and have done the same thing in the previous two wins.

"This week it didn't work. It's not down to the players it's 100pc my fault."

Harrow went ahead against Merthyr with their first attempt on goal when Lewis Cole's left-footed, inswinging free-kick was met with a powerful header from eight yards by Ben Tricker for his first goal for the club.

It was nearly 2-0 soon after as the returning Anthony O'Connor cut in towards goal and saw an angled shot deflect onto the post.

Borough extended their lead in the 64th minute when Tricker controlled the ball, swivelled and struck a beautiful shot past Harris' dive into the top corner of the net.

But with ten minutes left, Gethyn Hill headed in after left-back Chinua Cole was replaced before Tricker scored his third of the game, this time into his own net, to level the scores.

Speaking about his side's next game, Baker added: "Having watched Hayes recently I was very impressed so we will need to be bang on it to get anything from the game.

"They play a very good brand of attacking football and with the games in hand I would expect them to be in and around the play-offs come April.

"A good run can turn into a bad run very quickly if we become complacent. That cannot happen so we need to keep going."