Baker says poor defending cost Harrow against Gosport

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker blamed poor defending for his side's 2-0 home defeat to Gosport Borough.

The visitors went ahead on 29 minutes through a close range header and doubled their advantage before the half-time break.

Baker admits his team were not good enough defensively but praised the strength of the opposition.

"Following three points on the Tuesday against Blackfield & Langley, I was confident going into Saturday's game against a very strong Gosport side, who in my opinion will challenge," he said.

"I have no complaints about the effort we put in in what was a poor spectacle but the difference between the two sides was how we defended.

"Their first goal came from our free-kick on the edge of their box and the second, albeit offside in my opinion, was easily avoidable if we defended correctly.

"We had similar passeges of play but their no nonsense defence dealt with out threat in a manner that we couldn't.

"Unusually, we didn't create a lot going forward but sometimes you have to give the opposition credit.

"All in all, a disappointing day and it's imperative we bounce back at home to Truro in our next game.

"We have no game this Saturday due to FA Cup fixtures but with the catalogue of injuries picked up in the last two weeks it should give us a chance to get one or two fit for the game."