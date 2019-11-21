Baker says Harrow must target maximum points against Wimborne

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Steve Baker says his Harrow Borough side must target all three points at home to Wimborne Town on Saturday.

Harrow picked up a 1-1 draw against Farnborough on Saturday in the BetVictor Southern Premier South and take on a Wimborne side who were beaten 2-1 by Gosport Borough last Saturday.

Baker believes that his side must now start picking up wins if they are to avoid slipping down the league table and hopes to have players returning from injury.

He said: "I am hoping to have one or two players back for Saturday's game against Wimborne Town.

"Although our league position of tenth is good on paper I'm conscious of some of the games in hand below.

"This is a game we have to target maximum points but that is no easy thing in this league."