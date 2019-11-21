Search

Baker says Harrow must target maximum points against Wimborne

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 November 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Steve Baker says his Harrow Borough side must target all three points at home to Wimborne Town on Saturday.

Harrow picked up a 1-1 draw against Farnborough on Saturday in the BetVictor Southern Premier South and take on a Wimborne side who were beaten 2-1 by Gosport Borough last Saturday.

Baker believes that his side must now start picking up wins if they are to avoid slipping down the league table and hopes to have players returning from injury.

He said: "I am hoping to have one or two players back for Saturday's game against Wimborne Town.

"Although our league position of tenth is good on paper I'm conscious of some of the games in hand below.

"This is a game we have to target maximum points but that is no easy thing in this league."

Most Read

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Sensory experiences promised at free Winterfest light festival launch in Wembley Park

A Sonic Runway will be launched at Wembley Park's Winterfest. Picture: Jordan Laboucane

QPR duo set to miss Fulham trip

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Developer wins appeal to demolish much-loved community pub in Willesden Green

The Queensbury Pub in Willesden Green. Picture: Google

