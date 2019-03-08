Search

Baker 'delighted' to see Harrow Borough overcome injury problems in win over Dorchester

PUBLISHED: 10:30 05 November 2019

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker was delighted to see his side pick up three points away at Dorchester Town on Saturday despite a number of injury problems.

Dylan Kearney's 95th minute winner handed Borough all three points in a game which was overshadowed by alleged racist abuse from home supporters towards Harrow players.

Frank Keita suffered a broken metatarsal in the game and is likely to be out for two months, while Ant O'Connor could also be out for a number of weeks after sustaining an ankle injury.

But Baker praised the attitude of his players in the victory, which put an end to a run of seven games without a win.

"We took just 14 fit players to Dorchester on Saturday and this went down to 13 before kick off after we lost Jordan Ireland in the warm-up," Baker said.

"It was, however, a game I thought we could get something out of and given recent form, it was a must.

"The game was dictated by the heavy wind with us being stronger in the first half and them in the second.

"We did look fairly comfortable at 1-0 but after conceding a late equaliser I had settled for a point.

"We scored a fantastic winner in the 95th minute with Dylan Kearney finishing off a great move to score his first goal since returning to the club on loan.

"I was delighted with the three points and the attitude the players showed."

