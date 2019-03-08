Baker 'delighted' to see Harrow Borough overcome injury problems in win over Dorchester

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker was delighted to see his side pick up three points away at Dorchester Town on Saturday despite a number of injury problems.

Dylan Kearney's 95th minute winner handed Borough all three points in a game which was overshadowed by alleged racist abuse from home supporters towards Harrow players.

Frank Keita suffered a broken metatarsal in the game and is likely to be out for two months, while Ant O'Connor could also be out for a number of weeks after sustaining an ankle injury.

But Baker praised the attitude of his players in the victory, which put an end to a run of seven games without a win.

"We took just 14 fit players to Dorchester on Saturday and this went down to 13 before kick off after we lost Jordan Ireland in the warm-up," Baker said.

"It was, however, a game I thought we could get something out of and given recent form, it was a must.

"The game was dictated by the heavy wind with us being stronger in the first half and them in the second.

"We did look fairly comfortable at 1-0 but after conceding a late equaliser I had settled for a point.

"We scored a fantastic winner in the 95th minute with Dylan Kearney finishing off a great move to score his first goal since returning to the club on loan.

"I was delighted with the three points and the attitude the players showed."