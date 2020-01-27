Baker criticises Harrow for failing to follow instructions in heavy Hartley Wintney defeat

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker believes each of their remaining 14 league games is a "cup final" after criticising his side for failing to follow instructions in the defeat to Hartley Wintney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Borough have now suffered back-to-back defeats after they were thrashed 4-1 at home to Hartley Wintney, with Mitchel Parker grabbing all four goals in the BetVictor Southern Premier South clash.

And Baker was left angry with the way his side handled Hartley's number nine in the heavy defeat.

"I'm extremely disappointed with Saturday's result," he said.

"When you sit down with your players before the game and give simple instructions that were not carried out, it's very frustrating as a manager.

"One of the key points before the game was stay tight with the number nine and he scored four.

"I think the lady in the tea bar was closer to him than any of our defenders.

"Although our form has picked up recently if players can't do what is required then I will make further changes as it simply wasn't good enough.

"We deserved nothing from the game but having said that we missed a pen, their keeper made two great saves and yet again we had a stonewall penalty not given at 1-0."

Parker finished off a flowing Hartley move on the half-hour mark with a beautiful right-footed shot on the turn into the top corner and added a second after half-time when he shot across Luca Ashby-Hammond, who has re-signed on loan from Fulham.

Anthony O'Connor had a chance to pull one back with 11 minutes remaining but saw his penalty saved, though made up for the miss when he managed to score just two minutes later.

But Parker added another two late in the game as Harrow were comfortably beaten.

They will look to bounce back when they take on Taunton away on Saturday and Baker added: "On paper it looks like the toughest month we could have.

"I need to an immediate change in performance and it needs to start on Saturday at Taunton."