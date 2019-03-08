Search

Baker believes Harrow Borough could have been better despite FA Cup hammering

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 September 2019

Harrow manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker believes his side were not at their best in the 5-0 FA Cup win over Binfield but credited his players for their performance towards the end of the game.

Michael Bryan's penalty on 25 minutes gave Boro the lead before George Moore doubled their advantage before half time.

But Binfield fought hard before Ant O'Connor added a third in the 77th minute, with Moore and O'Connor then completing their doubles in the last ten minutes.

Baker was pleased to go through after struggling in the cup in recent years but believes his side could have been better despite the result.

"I'm obviously delighted with the result. It's the first time we've got through the first qualifying round in three years," he said.

"Although Binfield were from two leagues below we knew it would be a tricky tie having watched them the previous week.

"I felt we were below par first half and if Binfield had taken a couple of half chances then it could have been a different story.

"In my opinion, we were very fortunate to go in 2-0 up at half time.

"The first 15 minutes of the second half were a similar story with our keeper making a fantastic save to keep it at 2-0.

"We then finally got ourselves going and we were very good in the last 30 minutes, scoring three well worked goals and played some good football.

"Full credit though to our opponents who put up a real fight."

Harrow Borough will now play Isthmian Premier Division side Carshalton Athletic at home in the second qualifying round on September 21.

Reacting to the draw, Baker said: "I'm very pleased with the home draw but I think both sides will look at it the same.

"It's a difficult draw with both sides having had very similar starts but winnable if we're on our game."

