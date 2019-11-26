Baker believes Harrow Borough deserved at least a point from narrow Wimborne defeat

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side deserved at least a point in their 1-0 defeat at home to Wimborne Town on Saturday.

Aiden Shepherd came off the bench to score the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time to hand Harrow a loss, leaving them 12th in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

But Baker insists that his side deserved more than they got.

"It was a very disappointing result as it was a game where we had targeted three points," he said.

"I did, however, feel the performance was okay and felt we deserved at least a draw from the game.

"The first half wasn't great on a difficult surface but second half we played some good attacking football but just couldn't find the net.

"It's imperative we get something from Saturday's game at Yate."