Search

Advanced search

Baker believes Harrow Borough deserved at least a point from narrow Wimborne defeat

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 November 2019

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

@GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side deserved at least a point in their 1-0 defeat at home to Wimborne Town on Saturday.

Aiden Shepherd came off the bench to score the only goal of the game 20 minutes from time to hand Harrow a loss, leaving them 12th in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

But Baker insists that his side deserved more than they got.

"It was a very disappointing result as it was a game where we had targeted three points," he said.

"I did, however, feel the performance was okay and felt we deserved at least a draw from the game.

"The first half wasn't great on a difficult surface but second half we played some good attacking football but just couldn't find the net.

"It's imperative we get something from Saturday's game at Yate."

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

General Election 2019: Brent North Conservative candidate Anjana Patel under fire for sending anti-Muslim tweet

Anjana Patel. Picture: Brent North Conservatives

‘Adapt before you lose the fans!’ - QPR supporters react to Fulham defeat

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scores his second goal against QPR. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Baker believes Harrow Borough deserved at least a point from narrow Wimborne defeat

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Hendon boss Allinson impressed with performance against Tiverton as club prepare to announce more signings

Petrick Ohman, on his debutfor Hendon, gathers safely (pic DBeechPhotography)(pic DBeechPhotography)

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Barnhill councillor Michael Pavey resigns from Brent Council citing ‘family reasons’

Cllr MIchael Pavey

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists