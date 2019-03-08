Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Baker admits change in style might be necessary as Harrow Borough take on Sudbury in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 October 2019

Shaun Preddie of Harrow Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Shaun Preddie of Harrow Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Steve Baker admits he may have to change his Harrow Borough side's style of football if results are to improve.

Harrow have lost four of their last five games and were beaten at 2-1 home to Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

Baker has already said that he will make alterations to the squad and also admits that a change in style might be necessary as they prepare to travel to AFC Sudbury in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

"We try and play attacking football but we're not getting much out of it," he said.

"I might have to go back to and try and be more solid and it might not be as pretty to watch.

"The FA Trophy is a big competition for us.

"With the finances available it becomes even more important, given that we got knocked out of the FA Cup.

"It would be nice to get a couple of decent results and get the finances in.

"We just have to get a win on the board at the minute."

Most Read

Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

The scene in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury, after two people were stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

The scene in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury, after two people were stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Baker admits change in style might be necessary as Harrow Borough take on Sudbury in FA Trophy

Shaun Preddie of Harrow Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brennan targets immediate response against ‘defensive’ Tonbridge

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Keeping discipline is key for England against All Blacks in World Cup semi-final test

England's Billy Vunipola at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.

Powerday Hooks put on fine Luke Fitzgerald Memorial show; Thomas reaches final

Damar Thomas with head coach Steve Newland

Rugby: England ‘ready for heavyweight contest’ with All Blacks

England's Owen Farrell (left) and head coach Eddie Jones during a press conference at The Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists