Baker admits change in style might be necessary as Harrow Borough take on Sudbury in FA Trophy

Shaun Preddie of Harrow Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Steve Baker admits he may have to change his Harrow Borough side's style of football if results are to improve.

Harrow have lost four of their last five games and were beaten at 2-1 home to Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

Baker has already said that he will make alterations to the squad and also admits that a change in style might be necessary as they prepare to travel to AFC Sudbury in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

"We try and play attacking football but we're not getting much out of it," he said.

"I might have to go back to and try and be more solid and it might not be as pretty to watch.

"The FA Trophy is a big competition for us.

"With the finances available it becomes even more important, given that we got knocked out of the FA Cup.

"It would be nice to get a couple of decent results and get the finances in.

"We just have to get a win on the board at the minute."