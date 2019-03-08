Search

Hendon hope to clean up at Staines

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 March 2019

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Flickr.com/DBeechPhotography

Greens were beaten 3-0 away to Weymouth last weekend

Hendon will aim to collect a valuable success at already-relegated Staines Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

The Greens head for Surrey off the back of a 3-0 loss away to leaders Weymouth on Saturday.

James Gray’s men trailed by just a single goal at the break after Ben Thomson scored for the Terras.

Further goals from Yemi Odubade and Calvin Brooks in the second half consigned the Silver Jubilee Park outfit to another loss.

Hendon know they will have to move on quickly from that defeat with the club just two points above the relegation zone.

And the Greens will hope they can put some distance between themselves and the bottom three with a win at Staines on Saturday.

When the teams last met in November, Gray’s men eased to a 5-1 success at Silver Jubilee Park.

Hendon will hope to replicate that success this weekend as they look to ease their relegation fears.

