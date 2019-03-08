St Robert Southwell crowned Brent champions

St Robert Southwell celebrate being crowned champions (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Archant

St Robert Southwell have been crowned Brent Cup champions after sealing a 3-1 victory over Our Lady of Grace in the final of the cup competition.

A brace from Fabian Prela and second-half goal from captain Joseph Barrett guided them to the silverware at Silver Jubilee Park in a match that included 11 district players.

St Robs were awarded a penalty after Prela was fouled but his effort was denied.

However Prela didn't have to wait long as he scored three minutes later and soon after got his second as he was picked out by Billy Gillmurray from a corner.

OLOG clawed one back as a corner was deflected into the goal by St Robert Southwell.

Our Lady of Grace then hit the crossbar twice and forced Michael Angland to pull off a huge save with his left foot.

Regan Barry won the ball with two minutes left and made a through pass to Joseph Barrett, the captain then ran half the pitch to coolly slot under the keeper.